Alligator shows up in Florida yard and bites homeowner for trying to move it, FWC says

A Florida homeowner learned a painful lesson about the stubbornness of alligators when one came uninvited into his Englewood yard.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, among the single-family homes on Tacoma Avenue. Englewood is about 85 miles south of Tampa.

“The property owner attempted to remove the alligator himself and sustained a bite injury to one of his arms,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release.

“A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched and removed the alligator from the premises.”

An investigation is underway. Details of the property owner’s condition and fate of the alligator were not released.

Wildlife officials estimated the alligator at 4 feet in length, which is on the small side in a state where the reptiles are known to reach 13 feet on average.

The incident counts as the second alligator attack this year in Englewood, a community lined with the types of canals, creeks and small ponds that alligators enjoy.

A homeowner in the 9000 block of Tacoma Avenue in Englewood, Florida, was bitten by an alligator when he tried moving it from the yard.

In July, an 80-year-old woman was killed when she “fell into the water while trimming grass near the seawall of her home in the gated Boca Royale community,” The Daily Sun reported.

She was attacked by two alligators and trappers later removed the 8-foot, 10-inches long and 7-foot, 7-inches long creatures from the water, WPTV reported.

State guidelines call for people and their pets to keep a safe distance from alligators, and to call a Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286) if one becomes a nuisance.

“We will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation,” FWC says.

Alligators live in the lakes and waterways throughout all 67 of Florida’s counties, prompting countless safety warnings. That includes to not feed the alligators and to only swim in designated swimming areas during daylight.

‘Bone chilling’ video shows deer nearly walk over sleeping alligator in Florida woods

Wildlife director loses arm in Florida alligator attack — his 2nd attack in 10 years

Huge alligator shows up on popular Florida beach and quickly gets evicted, video shows