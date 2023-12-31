Alligator shows off while cruising through Lakes Park in Fort Myers: Video

The parking lot at Lakes Park in south Fort Myers was full as visitors enjoyed the last day of 2023 on Sunday.

Families rolled by on surrey bikes, couples got in brisk morning walks and kids filled the playgrounds under azure skies.

Along with that, the wildlife went about its business as ibis, pelicans and wood storks fed in the shallows.

One unique moment was watching an American alligator slip through the clear waters as it cruised under a bridge on the boardwalk. Its tail swishing back and forth as it kicked up silt from the bottom. heading to parts unknown.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Alligator doesn't go unnoticed as it slips through waters at Lakes Park