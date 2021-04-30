An alligator walks into a fire station in Florida. No, this isn’t the start of a joke

Madeleine Marr
·2 min read

Florida firefighters are used to dealing with emergencies, but wrangling alligators in their own station house isn’t usually in the job description.

But on Thursday evening, a medium-sized gator wandered in to the South Trail Fire Department Station 64 in Fort Myers, so these first responders were the ones calling for help.

Better than a viral TikTok? Watch a huge gator removed from Florida apartment complex

According to the station’s Facebook page, a firefighter walked outside to retrieve the American flag at 5 p.m. and found “Ally” or “Albert” hanging out by the front entrance.

*Update* Station 64 is gator free! Thanks FWC, we appreciate the help with getting “Ally or Albert” relocated to an...

Posted by South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District on Thursday, April 29, 2021

Pictures on the post show the reptile in various areas of the station entrance, and it looked as if it wanted to stay awhile.

An alligator went to a shopping mall in Florida. Cops made sure it didn’t catch a bite

Amy Bollen, spokeswoman for Station 64, told the Miami Herald that the gator was right near the entrance just “sitting out there.”

She said this was the first alligator the station had ever spotted. The building is nowhere near water, but is close to an elementary school.

“We don’t know where he came from and were very confused,” she said.

The station quickly got an assist from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“While we waited for the FWC, three big firefighters stood over the alligator so he couldn’t walk off,” Bollen said. “He happily put himself in the corner and wasn’t aggressive at all.”

An updated FB post a few hours later thanked the agency for safely relocating the little guy (or gal) to “an appropriate place.”

“Alligator mating season usually starts in May,” it said, “but it’s obvious some are getting an early start.”

Some social media users couldn’t resist the urge to make light of the potentially dangerous situation in the comments section.

“I guess that gator was a ‘hottie’ and need to cool her/his tail,” wrote one.

Another offered up the suggestion that Ally/Albert could be the new mascot.

That’s not likely.

“We have never seen an alligator before here and hope we don’t see one again anytime soon,” Bollen said.

To report nuisance alligators in your area, call the FWC’s hotline at 866-392-4286.

Recommended Stories

  • Honey, is someone at the door? Large alligator caught chilling outside a Florida home

    A Florida couple had an unsolicited visitor on Wednesday night, but not the human kind.

  • An alligator in a suburban Lexington neighborhood? Well, no, but it’s a cousin.

    Two women walking a dog on Wednesday afternoon next to a small creek in the Dixie neighborhood were met with a sizable surprise — a more than three-foot-long reptile that looked like an alligator.

  • Street-Crossing Alligator Holds Up Traffic in Florida

    Footage shows an alligator holding up traffic as it crossed a South Florida boulevard on Wednesday afternoon, April 28.Footage shared by the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District shows the reptile wandering across Lee Boulevard near 1st Street W in Lehigh Acres around 6 pm on Wednesday.Officials eventually corralled the gator into the righthand lane. According to local reports, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) nuisance alligator trapper was sent to the scene to help clear the roadway. Credit: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District via Storyful

  • More than 800 migrating birds make a pit stop inside a family's Southern California home

    A California family had over 800 migrating birds swarm their home after the flock flew in through the chimney flute.

  • Mountain lion’s ‘unusual’ appearance in Texas national park sparks a mystery

    Where did this mountain lion come from? A Texas national park wants to know.

  • 100-year-old sturgeon one of the largest ever caught in the US, Michigan officials say

    Officials called it a “river monster.”

  • Mama Bear Takes Quick Dip in Backyard Pool as Cubs Watch on

    Four bear cubs waited patiently for their mother to take a bath in a family swimming pool in Arcadia, California.Eric Liang filmed a video that shows four bear cubs playing around his pool while the mother bear enjoyed her swim on a sunny day.A bear cub is left behind after the mother gets out of the swimming pool and the mother returns to nudge the little one to rejoin the family.Liang’s family property had been attracted a few bears visits, according to videos posted on his YouTube channel. Credit: Eric Liang via Storyful

  • The founder of Moderna doesn’t think vaccines are all that impressive

    ﻿﻿Derrick Rossi doesn’t quite see it this way, but he kind of saved the world. In 2008, he began researching messenger RNA (mRNA), building on the long-ignored work of Hungarian researcher Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania. In 2010, his discovery that modified mRNA, the molecule that gives DNA instructions on how to behave, could be inserted into cells to produce proteins opened up a world of possibilities for the medical uses of mRNA technology.

  • Mars helicopter makes 4th flight, gets extra month of flying

    NASA’s little Mars helicopter has gotten a reprieve. Instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover, Perseverance. Ingenuity made its fourth flight Friday afternoon, traveling 872 feet (266 meter) at a height of 16 feet (5 meters) for two minutes — considerably farther and longer than before.

  • Woman disgusted by in-laws’ ‘gross’ dinnertime habits: ‘This is just plain weird’

    The in-laws accused her of thinking she is better than them. The post Woman disgusted by in-laws’ ‘gross’ dinnertime habits: ‘This is just plain weird’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Looking to buy a second home in Mexico? Here’s what you need to know

    Cindy Krstich was visiting Mexico for the first time, and promised a friend she would take a look at some condos the friend’s son was building in Playa del Carmen. Twenty years later, she called the decision to purchase one of the units “one of her best.”

  • Scientists awaken 'ghosts' in Parkinson’s patients

    Joseph Rey has Parkinson’s disease.As part of his condition, he experiences what’s called ‘presence hallucinations’ – a feeling that somebody is behind when there’s actually no one there."They feel like angels protecting me. They do me no harm. They follow me around. It's reassuring in a way, because I am not alone."Around half of the people with Parkinson's disease experience hallucinations of some sort.The spontaneous nature of the event has made the phenomena hard to study.Now, scientists in Switzerland have devised a way of awakening the 'ghosts' hidden in the brains of Parkinson's disease sufferers to help evaluate their mental health. The process involves using robots to provoke the onset of 'presence hallucinations.' Professor Olaf Blanke of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. "The system is actually quite simple. We have two robots, not one. One robot is in front of the subject and will measure the movement and the second robot will feedback signals to the individual that we're testing, Parkinson's patients or healthy subject, and then when we induce a mis-match, so if the front robot is doing something else from the back robot, this is the condition when the ‘presence hallucination’ occurs."The study involved 56 Parkinson's sufferers in Switzerland and Spain.While the disease has been traditionally defined as a movement disorder, some patients also suffer from mental symptoms like psychosis, depression, cognitive decline and even dementia.Researchers say the growing evidence suggests that hallucinations might be precursors to these more severe mental health symptoms.But they often remain under diagnosed."Hallucinations occur spontaneously. The patient, the doctor, nobody knows when they will occur and we have no control over it so far. So this is an important achievement, that this method and achievement does. We know when it will happen, we know the conditions when it will happen and we can control it across several conditions...What we want to do is try to see whether even 10 years before you develop Parkinson's disease, and there are certain ways of detecting those individuals who may be at risk of developing Parkinson's disease, whether among these individuals we can also have a similar discrimination. So this could lead to findings that, before you have any motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease we can already tell you, based on the test, whether you will have the more severe forms of Parkinson's or not."

  • 7-foot alligator ‘trespassing’ in South Carolina neighborhood gets wrangled by police

    The cornered reptile was not happy to see the police.

  • Here’s when you can sign up to get $50 a month from the FCC to help pay for your internet

    Back in December 2020, Congress approved the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program as part of the final stimulus package under President Donald Trump. This program would give Americans with low incomes or those who lost income during the pandemic the ability to sign up for $50-per-month internet subsidies that would be administered by the Federal Communications Commission and come out of a $3.2 billion fund set up by the Treasury. On Thursday, the FCC finally revealed when and how eligible Americans will be able to sign up for those subsidies. According to a press release, eligible households will be able to sign up for internet subsidies starting on Wednesday, May 12th to receive a monthly discount off the cost of broadband service from an approved provider. The families can enroll directly through their providers or on https://getemergencybroadband.org. As the website explains, there are a number of ways to qualify for the subsidies, from those who qualify for Lifeline benefits through participation in SNAP, Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, Federal Public Housing Assistance, or Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit, those who participate in select Tribal programs, those that experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020, and those who received a federal Pell Grant. If you find out that your household qualifies for the internet subsidies, here's what you could receive: Up to a $50/month discount on your broadband service and associated equipment rentals Up to a $75/month discount if your household is on qualifying Tribal lands A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer (with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50) Be sure to check out the website if you want to know how you can apply for the program. You will have to submit an application and be approved, which could take some time depending on how you apply. Here's what FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel had to say about the launch of the program: "Families in every corner of the country have been struggling to get online throughout this pandemic. For those families, we now say help is around the corner. In less than two weeks, we will have a new way for disconnected Americans to access the internet to carry out their day-to-day life, so they can reach the virtual classroom, take advantage of telehealth, and seek new employment opportunities. I’m proud of the work we’ve done as an agency to get this program off the ground in record time." The FCC says that the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will end when the $3.2 billion fund runs out of money, or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the COVID health emergency -- whichever is sooner. If you qualify, you should sign up as soon as you possibly can.

  • Gun sales to Black buyers have surged. Gun store ownership by Black people has not.

    Out of 6,000 gun stores in the U.S., just a handful have Black owners.

  • Mama bear enjoys 'me time' in family's swimming pool while cubs look on

    Four bear cubs played around a swimming pool while their mama took a dip.

  • 20 Perfectly Patriotic Movies to Celebrate the 4th of July

    You can set up a movie screen in your backyard to keep the whole crew entertained, or move the party inside and enjoy the gift that is air conditioning. Don’t forget to make some festive 4th of July appetizers to munch on while you watch one of these 4th of July movies!

  • A mandatory travel quarantine in South Korea turns into two weeks of feasting

    If you’re traveling to South Korea, make sure you book at least two extra weeks on your trip, because when you arrive, you’ll be on mandatory quarantine for two weeks due to the country’s strict travel policies. James Park, a writer over at Eater, went to visit his parents in Korea in December for the first time in seven years, and he documented his experience in a quarantine facility, where he had to hole up for 14 days before he was allowed out to see his family.

  • Former NFL player and Super Bowl champion drowns at pro fishing tournament in Texas

    A former NFL player who won a Super Bowl with Joe Namath drowned at a fishing tournament in Texas.

  • Ted Cruz Complains Biden Doesn’t Tweet Enough

    The new president’s tweets, according to the senator, are not “notable” Sen. Ted Cruz criticized President Joe Biden Wednesday night for not posting enough “notable” tweets. While appearing on Fox News to react to Biden’s Wednesday night address to Congress he said the speech had “calm and dulcet tones.” That speech, he concluded, was pretty boring. He didn’t have to invoke former President Donald Trump by name to make the comparison clear as he went on. “I challenge you to remember a single line from the speech,” Cruz said. “It was monotone. The chamber was nearly empty and that really has characterized the first 100 days of Joe Biden, that’s he’s tried to say nothing notable. He’s tried to tweet nothing notable.” Earlier this month, Cruz’s Republican colleague Sen. John Cornyn faced backlash for similarly bemoaning Biden’s “conventional” tweets and lack of cable news hits. “The president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit-down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters,” Cornyn tweeted, adding, “Invites the question: is he really in charge?” Both Texas lawmakers were comparing the president to his predecessor without naming him, but following Cornyn’s tweet, others quickly jumped in to draw sharper distinctions between the two and to criticize the senator. After all, Trump’s frequent and unique use of Twitter eventually got him banned from the platform altogether after his supporters staged a deadly riot at the nation’s Capitol in January to protest the electoral win of “dulcet” Biden. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) calls Biden’s speech “boring, but radical” and complains the president has “tried to tweet nothing notable” while in office. pic.twitter.com/u7RCCoiOLt— The Recount (@therecount) April 29, 2021 Read original story Ted Cruz Complains Biden Doesn’t Tweet Enough At TheWrap