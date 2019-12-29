Alligators, Bananas, Naked People and Dogs Driving Cars: 2019 in Florida News

(ST. PETERSBURG) — In 2019, Florida Banana managed to eclipse Florida Man. From alligator antics to naked people — so many naked people — doing wacky things, Florida did not disappoint in the weird news department this year.

Some claim Florida’s weird news surfaces because of the state’s open public records laws, while others chalk it up to the fact that it’s the third largest state, with more than 21 million people packed on a peninsula — many wearing scant clothing because of infernal heat most of the year.

Read more: Florida Man or Not Florida Man? Guess Which of These Stories Happened in Florida

Whatever the reason, taking stock of the year’s strange stories in Florida is a time-honored tradition. This year’s no different; the unusual met with a chuckle and shrug precisely because it’s so normal. Honestly. In 1986, the state’s official tourism slogan was, “Florida … The Rules Are Different Here.”

Florida is known for many things. Sunshine, beaches and oranges. The magic of Disney, the glamour of South Beach. And for having the most bananas news in the United States. In December, a Miami couple spent more than $100,000 on the “unicorn of the art world” — a banana duct-taped to a wall — during Art Basel.

People post in front of Maurizio Cattelan's More

The piece was widely copied and mocked on social media, and then someone at the art fair ripped it off the wall and ate it.

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan sold three editions of “Comedian,” each in the $120,000 to $150,000 range.

“We are acutely aware of the blatant absurdity of the fact that “Comedian” is an otherwise inexpensive and perishable piece of produce and a couple inches of duct tape,” one couple that purchased the banana said. “Ultimately we sense that Cattelan’s banana will become an iconic historical object.”

As they often do, alligators topped the list of odd stories. Perhaps the most visually interesting happened in October, when Paul Bedard, who is contracted with the state’s nuisance alligator program, responded to a call of a gator in a swimming pool in Parkland. Bedard “played” with the 8-foot long reptile until it became tired. Then he lifted it out of the water and held it over his head for an Instagram photo (see above).

“I haven’t had a good-sized gator in a swimming pool in probably a year, so I was kind of looking forward to this when I got the call,” he said. The alligator was relocated to a wildlife park.

Humans tangled with gators in a multitude of other ways. One reptile knocked on a woman’s door the night before Thanksgiving in Fort Myers. In Martin County, two men poured Coors beer into an alligator’s mouth. They were arrested.

Alligators weren’t the only animals making headlines in Florida. In August, a restaurant in Stuart canceled its “Monkey Mondays” when a 9-month-old capuchin named JoJo bit a child’s finger.

Also in August, a Lake Worth Beach man began feeding a kinkajou (a raccoon relative with a prehensile tail that’s native to Central and South America), but one day, it attacked his leg. “It was not a nice kinkajou. It was super aggressive,” the man’s girlfriend told The Palm Beach Post.

And a Labrador retriever somehow got behind the wheel of a car and did doughnuts in Port St. Lucie.

In other stories, consider Patrick Eldridge of Jacksonville, who parked his tiny Smart Car in his kitchen because he was worried it would blow away during Hurricane Dorian.