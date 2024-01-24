Alligators in ice? It happens but don't go near; they're still alive and aware

Pictures and videos of alligators under ice, with just their snouts in the open air, have been popping up recently.

From Texas to North Carolina, recent blasts of Arctic air has sent temperatures down low enough that ice has formed across many of the bodies of water the reptiles call home.

But does the cold kill them?

Here's what you should know about Florida alligators and the American crocodile.

Alligators, crocodiles rely on external sources to stay warm

Because alligators and crocodiles are ectothermic, they have to rely on external sources of heat to regulate their body temperature, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Both reptiles control their body temperature by basking in the sun, or moving to areas with warmer or cooler air or water temperatures.

At what temperatures are alligators most active?

Alligators are most active when temperatures are between 82 and 92 degrees.

What do alligators, crocodiles do when temperatures drop?

Alligators stop feeding when the temperature drops below approximately 70 degrees, according to FWC.

They become dormant below 55 degrees. Alligators are dormant throughout much of the winter. During the winter, they can be found in burrows (or "dens") they make adjacent to an alligator hole or open water.

They do occasionally emerge to bask in the sun during warmer weather.

Crocodilians can withstand prolonged periods of cool weather without requiring food for temperature regulation, according to the Crocodile Specialist Group.

Hibernation vs brumation: What's the difference and what do alligators do?

There are three specific requirements for an animal to be considered a true hibernator: reduced metabolism, slower heart rate, and lowered body temperature, according to the National Park Service.

Since they're cold-blooded reptiles, alligators do not hibernate. The reptilian version of hibernation is called brumation.

When they brumate, alligators are much less active than normal. They don't eat, but they do drink water to avoid dehydration, according to Everglades Holiday Park.

And they do have periods where they are active.

"If the body of water were to freeze, alligators will surface the tips of their snouts above the ice in a procedure known as 'snorkeling,' with only their nostrils visible while the rest of the gator is under frozen water.

"Like the creepy reptiles that they are, they can still move in this state of brumation and are very much aware of their surroundings," according to Cajun Encounters.

How cold is too cold for alligators?

Alligators have survived millions of years but need temperatures above 40 degrees to be active and can't digest food if the temperature is below 70 degrees, according to ReptileKnowledge.com.

How many alligators and crocodiles are in Florida?

An estimated 1.3 million alligators are in Florida and can be found in all 67 counties, according to FWC.

It is estimated that there are between 1,500 and 2,000 crocodiles in the state, not including hatchlings. The American crocodile is considered threatened and endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

How many people have been bitten by alligators in Florida?

According to the latest information from FWC, 11 people were bitten by wild alligators in 2022 in what were considered unprovoked attacks. Nine of the bites were considered major.

Major bites are those in which the victims' injuries require medical care, beyond first aid, to treat wounds.

There have been 26 fatal attacks by wild alligators in Florida since 1948.

Here's a breakdown of bites by year:

2022: 11

2021: 9

2020: 12

2019: 10

2018: 10

2017: 12

2016: 8

2015: 9

2014: 10

2013: 15

Crocodile sightings on rise but conflicts with people rare

Crocodile sightings have increased — especially in Brevard County — as the result of their recovery, along with the growing number of people spending time on or near the waters of South Florida.

American crocodiles are generally shy and reclusive, making conflicts between them and people extremely rare in Florida.

What's the range of alligators?

Alligators can be found throughout Florida and across the Southeast.

Alligators can be found throughout Florida and from southeast Oklahoma and east Texas to North Carolina.

They prefer freshwater lakes and slow-moving rivers and their associated wetlands, but they also can be found in brackish water habitats.

What's the range of crocodiles in Florida?

Range of crocodiles in Florida.

American crocodiles live in coastal areas throughout the Caribbean and occur at the northern end of their range in South Florida and the Keys.

They can be found in brackish or saltwater areas and can be found in ponds, coves, and creeks in mangrove swamps.

They are occasionally encountered inland in freshwater areas of the Southeast Florida coast as they move along canals, according to FWC.

Alligator trivia

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida alligators, and cold weather. Effect freezing temperatures