Woman dies after falling into pond in Englewood, being grabbed by alligators, Sarasota sheriff's office says

ENGLEWOOD — An elderly woman died late Friday after falling into a pond and being grabbed by two alligators, Sarasota sheriff's officials said.

The incident occurred at a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, south of Sarasota. The woman, who was not identified and whose age was not released, was observed falling into a pond along the golf course near her home and struggling to stay afloat, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

"While in the water, two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water," a news release said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to capture and remove the alligators from the pond, officials said. No cause of death had been determined.

No further details were released late Friday. Authorities said the investigation was in the early stages.

The Boca Royale Golf and Country Club is a gated community in South Sarasota County of about 1,000 acres and includes homes, lakes, golfing and nature preserves, according to its website.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Woman dies after gators grab her in pond in Englewood