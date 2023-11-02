'Alligators, mosquitos and everything': Video shows pilot rescue after 9 hours in Everglades

This pilot had a scarier Halloween than you did. After spending nine hours overnight sitting on a crashed plane in alligator-infested waters in the remote Florida Everglades, the unidentified man was hoisted to safety Tuesday morning, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

First responders told media that they found the pilot and sole occupant sitting on the wing of a downed Cessna Skyhawk 172M aircraft in a remote area of South West Broward County near Mack's Fish Camp. He said he'd been stuck since four in the morning, with “alligators, mosquitos and everything else out there.”

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call from the Homestead flight school where the plane was from, BSO fire chief Michael Kane told local media, but the plane's remote location required assistance from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and its Air Rescue north chopper. Video from the helicopter shows a first responder lowering himself down to the partially-submerged plane and returning with the pilot.

“Due to the remote location of the incident and difficult terrain, MDFR’s Air Rescue North arrived on the scene to conduct a hoist operation in order to rescue the patient from the downed aircraft,” the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Facebook.

Firefighter Christopher Kramer told Global News that the rescued pilot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

CBS News reported that the plane had been traveling south from Lake Okeechobee before running into trouble near Interstate 75 in South Broward.

Storyful contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida pilot rescued after 9 hours in Everglades water | Watch video