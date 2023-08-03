Allisha Watts’ boyfriend had domestic violence order filed against him

A domestic violence order was filed against Allisha Watts’ boyfriend months before her disappearance.

A woman, who is not Watts, filed the protective order against James Dunmore in March, according to documents obtained by WRAL.

The woman said she and Dunmore were spouses.

She accused Dunmore of grabbing her by the neck, hitting her in the face and holding her down so that she couldn’t breathe.

The order ruled that Dunmore can’t go near the woman’s home or workplace through May 2024.

A police report in Anson County where investigators said they found Dunmore in Watts’ car and he was previously considered a person of interest.

However, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department won’t say if he currently is a person of interest.

Search warrants show detectives searched Dunmore’s northeast Charlotte home for any evidence of a possible murder there.

CMPD said it’s still a missing person investigation.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons offers resources for law enforcement searches.

The organization said it has not received a request for help in Watts’ case.

