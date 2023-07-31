Allisha Watts case: Missing woman’s boyfriend was noted as person of interest

New police records obtained by Channel 9 on Monday say that the boyfriend of a missing woman from North Carolina was at one point considered a person of interest in the case.

Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis obtained a copy of the incident report from Anson County that was filed when investigators found Allisha Watts’ car outside of a Department of Motor Vehicles.

Watts was last seen in Charlotte on July 16, and investigators haven’t released many details about where she could have been.

The report was filed on July 20, and it says troopers found Watts’ boyfriend passed out inside. The report does identify her boyfriend by name, and it says he has a history of domestic violence. It also says he is considered a person of interest.

That report was filed before any public reporting of her disappearance.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is leading the investigation into Watts’ disappearance. The department hasn’t said whether her boyfriend is a person of interest, so we have not been naming him. It’s not clear if he’s currently a person of interest.

Channel 9 is reaching out to CMPD to confirm what’s in the report.

