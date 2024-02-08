Allisha Watts’ mother has questions about her daughter’s death

Evex Franklin said she’s been haunted since her daughter, Allisha Watts, was found dead in August 2023 in Montgomery County.

Family and friends said before Watts was killed, she was in Charlotte visiting her then-boyfriend James Dunmore, who has been charged with her death.

Friends, family gather to say final goodbye, celebrate Allisha Watts’ legacy

“All I do is cry all the time -- that is a tear -- I can’t dry up,” Franklin said.

Police called to murder suspect’s home several times before Allisha Watts’ death

The most recent court hearing last month revealed that Dunmore’s defense attorney is still waiting for key evidence from prosecutors, such as Watt’s cause of death and GPS information from her car.

“They need to do something,” Franklin said. “They need to do their jobs.”

Franklin said she is holding onto her daughter’s memory and recalls the last time they spoke.

“She told me she was going to a concert,” Franklin said.

Watts was going to that concert with Dunmore, whom she had been dating for about one year.

“She wouldn’t let me meet him,” Franklin said.

Watts never made it to that show.

Officers found Dunmore in her vehicle parked at a Polk County DMV.

Police said he had survived a suicide attempt.

“I felt it in my heart that something was wrong,” Franklin said. “I don’t want the world to forget my baby. She was wonderful.”