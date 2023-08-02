Allisha Watts not in nationwide database for missing people despite report of disappearance

It’s been more than two weeks since Allisha Watts was last seen at a home in University City with her boyfriend, James Dunmore.

But despite her disappearance, Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis learned that there have been no large-scale search efforts by investigators, and Watts isn’t in a national database for missing people.

Channel 9 reported that police are searching for evidence of a murder in Watts’ disappearance, but investigators are looking into multiple possibilities. Search warrants showed detectives were looking through Dunmore’s home and a grey Audi.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told Curtis, “At this time, this is an active and ongoing missing persons case. There are no new developments at this time regarding her location.”

A spokesperson told us the department is still hopeful for a positive outcome.

But in terms of resources being used to find Allisha, Curtis found that not every single tool is being used.

Curtis spoke with the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, which provides resources to law enforcement agencies in the search for missing people. A spokesperson said they “stand ready to assist in any way,” but to date, they “have not received a request to assist in the Watts case.”

We checked the NamUs database, which connects law enforcement agencies across jurisdictions with resources. While there are missing persons cases added daily, including some from Charlotte, Watts isn’t in the database.

Law enforcement isn’t required to enter missing adults into NamUs, but it’s a tool for these kinds of cases. Curtis asked CMPD why Watts wasn’t in the database, but we haven’t received a response.

A police report from Anson County, where Allisha’s car was found, noted her boyfriend has a history of domestic violence. He was, at that time, considered a person of interest in her disappearance. CMPD will not say whether he is currently a suspect or person of interest.

