Allisha Watts’ suspected killer scheduled for court appearance

James Dunmore, the man accused of killing Charlotte woman Allisha Watts, is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday.

Channel 9 has covered this case extensively.

MOST RECENT UPDATE: Man accused of killing Allisha Watts won’t face death penalty; given $1M bond

July 2023 was the last time Watts was seen in Charlotte. Her disappearance sparked a search that lasted until late August, when her body was found in Montgomery County.

Friends and family are pushing for justice in her death, saying they hope her killing brings awareness to other cases of violence against women and women of color.

>> Channel 9’s Jonathan Lowe is in the courtroom in Montgomery County. He’ll have the latest on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

Read more about the case on the 9 Focus Stories page.

(WATCH BELOW: Loved ones plant tree in honor of slain Charlotte woman Allisha Watts)