Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison for Nxivm crimes

Smallville actress Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years in prison and fined $20,000 for her role in executing criminal acts as part of Keith Raniere's Nxivm cult.

Allison Mack has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for her role in the Nxivm case. Also a $20,000 fine. — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) June 30, 2021

The 38-year-old's criminal exploits were documented across HBO's acclaimed docuseries The Vow, which chronicled several ex-members' experiences with Nxivm as they recalled sex crimes, physical branding, and lasting psychological damage as a result of their time in the cult.

Last week, Mack released a statement on the proceedings: "I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had," she said. "I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life."

The statement followed an April 2019 apology from the actress. PEOPLE reported at the time that Mack made a tearful address to the court as she pled guilty to racketeering charges, taking "full responsibility" for her actions while adding that she was "very sorry" to those she hurt.

Prosecutors accused Mack of recruiting sex slaves for Nxivm co-founder and leader Raniere, 60, who also spearheaded the cult's subgroup, DOS, which The Vow highlighted as a secret society of all-female members — some of whom were allegedly physically branded — acting as "masters" and "slaves" in sexually subservient roles leading back to the head of the group.

In October 2020, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison in Brooklyn federal court, atop a $1.75 million fee. He was convicted in June 2019 of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, and wire fraud conspiracy.

Prior to her sentencing, Mack filed for divorce from Battlestar Galactica actress Nicki Clyne, whom she married in 2017, according to a Nxivm publicist, at the behest of Raniere.

HBO is reportedly working on a follow-up to season 1 of The Vow, though a premiere date has yet to be announced.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

