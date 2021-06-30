Allison Mack sentencing - latest: NXIVM member could face 17 years for role in sex cult

Allison Mack (AP)

Allison Mack, a TV actress well known for her role in a Superman spin-off series “Smallville”, will appear in Brooklyn’s federal court on Wednesday for recruiting women for a spiritual cult, NXIVM.

The 38-year-old faces charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labour conspiracy, for which she pleaded guilty two years ago.

It could see the former TV star sentenced for 14 to 17.5 years, although she is expected to seek credit for cooperating with the case against NXIVM’s leader Keith Raniere.

He who was sentenced to 120 years in jail last year for sex-trafficking, after he was accused of demaning and abusing women who became “slaves” for him.

Ms Mack wrote in an apology to victims of NXIVM that it “was the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life”.

“I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM,” wrote the former actress. “I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.”