Allison Park woman charged with trying to pass drugs to jailed boyfriend

An Allison Park woman is in custody, charged with trying to use the bathroom at a magistrate’s office to pass drugs to her boyfriend.

Lauren Barricella, 33, is facing several charges including felony counts of contraband, criminal conspiracy and delivery. She tried to use the bathroom at the office of District Judge Tom Swan to pass deflated balloons containing suspected marijuana and heroin to Jesse Eaton, her incarcerated boyfriend, according to Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus.

The suspected drugs were discovered by court staff on Dec. 18 on the floor of a bathroom that is used by the public and inmates who are awaiting court cases.

Detectives reviewing recent court cases determined that Eaton, currently in the Allegheny County Jail on drug related offenses, was the likely potential recipient of the drop, according to Kraus. They then reviewed jail calls between Barricella and Eaton and heard conversations confirming the plan to transfer the suspected drugs.

Barricella was arrested Monday evening at her home and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

