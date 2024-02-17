Allison Russell thanks Hayley Williams for decrying TN GOP for recent resolution denial

The political dust-up between two members of Nashville's musical community and the Tennessee House of Representatives continued to simmer on social media Saturday morning.

Allison Russell thanked Paramore's Hayley Williams for a Friday morning statement she offered to The Tennessean decrying a Republican lawmaker who blocked a resolution honoring the Russell's Grammy win while allowing a similar resolution honoring Paramore to go forward.

"To be clear I'm not calling the TN GOP out — they do that themselves — I am calling the growing #rainbowcoalition #loverising circle of Tennesseans who care about our shared equal humanity & destiny," began Russell's lengthy social media statement posted around 6 a.m. CT.

"I've never made art for awards or accolades — though it is a gift when they come. This is not about whether or not I receive a ceremonial paper certificate of honour from the TN Legislature. It's about changing a pattern of behaviour & "lawmaking" (legislative terrorism) that enshrines bigotry & division, that disenfranchises, demonizes & endangers whole communities of Tennesseans — whether it be for the colour of our skin, who we love, our gender identity, our reproductive systems, how we dress, where we were born, our income bracket, which books we read or write, how we choose to worship or not, or if we want to go to school without being shot."

Russell and Williams' statements follow a moment on Monday afternoon when Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, brought two resolutions to honor Paramore and Russell, who recently won golden gramophones at the 66th Grammy Awards.

House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, objected to the Russell resolution, a procedural move that kicked Jones' resolution off the night's consent calendar and back to committee.

The resolution honoring Paramore passed without objection.

Allison Russell is hugged by Justin Jones, D-Nashville, as she accepts the Spirit of Americana Award during the Americana Music Association Awards and Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Faison did not explain his objection. However, House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, said Thursday that members often object to items on the consent calendar when they have "additional questions."

"It's not a 'no,' it's just a 'not yet,'" Lamberth said.

Russell's growth as an agent of progressive change

"Allison Russell is a Tennesseean, and she's someone who's been a bold voice for a more inclusive, just state," Jones said Thursday. "There were two resolutions on the consent calendar that night, one for Paramore and one for Allison Russell. Both have been vocal voices for justice, but only the Black queer woman was bumped off."

"For those that don't know, Allison Russell is an incredibly talented musician and songwriter. Her music spans genres with strong ties to the Folk/Americana scenes. You might have seen her on the Grammy stage performing with the great Joni Mitchell. Oh, she is also Black. She's a brilliant Black woman," Williams said in her statement to The Tennessean.

"The blatant racism of our state leadership is embarrassing and cruel. Myself, as well as Paramore, will continue to encourage young people to show up to vote with equality in mind."

"I'm grateful for progressive ( & moderate) legislators like @brotherjones_ @votegloriaj (our next Senator!) @justinjpearson aka the #tn3 & my district 51 Rep @aftynbehn for continuing to advocate for ALL Tennesseans," continued Russell on Saturday morning.

Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Allison Russell at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

"I'm grateful for active allies & towering artists like @yelyahwilliams of @paramore showing up & standing up for Equality & Inclusion. Hayley was instrumental in the success of our first #loverising benefit concert last March. Congrats to #paramore on making rock herstory with their first @recordingacademy #grammys wins! The outpouring of love & support & early primary voting over the last few days has been supremely encouraging & hopeful that a change is gonna come in TN!"

Russell then adds that she's noted a "beautiful karmic irony" developing as nearly a year of "difficult but generative" work she's been doing worldwide has allowed her to create a self-defined community of change agents desiring to promote progressive-minded change in Tennessee and beyond.

This has included artists like herself and Americana Music Association award-winner Margo Price participating in protests against the House's April 6, 2023 expulsion of Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis. The pair were expelled for breaking House decorum rules to lead a brief gun reform protest from the chamber floor after the mass shooting at The Covenant School. An effort to expel Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, failed by one vote.

What power we hold in our hands…We are a #belovedcommunity every time we choose to be. I believe what Alice Walker wrote: "We are the ones we have been waiting for."

Russell was among many musicians who later lobbied Gov. Bill Lee and General Assembly leaders for potential gun safety laws.

Allison Russell performs during the Americana Music Association Awards and Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

The resolution controversy illustrates tensions show no sign of breaking between House Republicans and Jones.

"Every day my Republican colleagues wake up, and it's April 6, they have not moved on from April 6. They are so fixated and obsessed, it's actually unhealthy," Jones said. "We see them prioritizing retaliatory bills, as opposed to addressing the reason why we protested in the first place, which is common sense gun laws."

