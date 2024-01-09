Allison Whalen appointed to Eighth Judicial District seat in Benson, Minnesota

Jan. 9—WILLMAR

— The vacancy in the

Eighth Judicial District

occuring upon Judge David Mennis' retirement has been filled.

The Office of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday that Stevens County Assistant Attorney Allison Whalen has been appointed to the seat chambered in Benson, Minnesota.

Whalen was one of the three final candidates

previously recommended

for the role. The other two finalists considered included Willmar-based attorney Brandon Zumwalt and First Assistant Kandiyohi County Attorney Kristen Pierce.

In a news release, Gov. Walz said Whalen's "diverse practice background and measured approach to the law will help her tackle the challenges she will face in this important position."

Whalen has previous experience as assistant county attorney in the Swift County Attorney's Office and as a law clerk to Judge Matthew E. Johnson on the Minnesota Court of Appeals and Judge Michael R. Savre in Minnesota's First Judicial District.

During her time as an assistant county attorney in Stevens County, she has handled a caseload of criminal prosecution, juvenile delinquency, child protection, civil commitment, guardianship and conservatorship, child support, and appellate matters.

Whalen earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota and her law degree from William Mitchell College of Law.

Minnesota's Eighth Judicial District includes Big Stone, Chippewa, Grant, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Meeker, Pope, Renville, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine counties.