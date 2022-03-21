Allister Adel finally takes responsibility for her disastrous run as county attorney

Maricopa County attorney Allister Adel speaks during a press conference, approving a national opioid settlement, in Phoenix on Oct. 20, 2021.

In the end, Maricopa County Allister Adel got it right.

But her resignation as the county’s top prosecutor comes late – and with a price.

Civil rights protesters unfairly charged as street gang members. Drunken drivers and domestic abusers allowed to escape punishment due to botched prosecutions.

The nation’s third largest prosecutorial agency left to drift for lack of competent leadership and courts left to sort out whether defendants got a fair shake in light of Adel’s mounting problems (and how much taxpayers will have to pay for those problems).

Victims left to wonder as well.

And a question – an unfair one, to be sure – that will dog the next women who seeks to lead the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office: Will she be equipped to handle the job, voters will inevitably wonder.

What a shame that it has come to this.

Adel was appointed to the job in 2019 to replace Bill Montgomery, becoming the first woman to lead the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. At the time, her qualifications seemed thin. But the Republican-dominated Board of Supervisors appeared focused more on choosing someone who could win an election rather than on someone who could actually run a major law enforcement agency.

She went on to win in 2020. But it quickly became apparent that she as in over her head. Prosecutors went after 15 social justice protestors with a vengeance, charging them as members of a criminal street gang in order to exact a harsher penalty.

By February 2021, amid calls for her resignation, Adel dropped all charges against the protestors, blaming her staff for bungling the case. It would not be the last time that the buck bypassed our troubled top prosecutor.

By August, Adel had secretly checked herself into a treatment facility, to deal with alcohol abuse, an eating disorder and general anxiety but insisted, upon her release, that she was up to the job.

She wasn’t and probably never had been. But she clung fiercely to the job.

She ignored Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone’s late-summer counsel that she take a leave of absence to deal with her problems. She assured Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates in November that everything was fine, despite staffers reporting slurred speech, long absences and questions about her general demeanor.

Story continues

By February, it was clear to everyone – including all five of her criminal division chiefs -- that Adel had to go.

Everyone, that is, but Adel who continued to reside in Delusionland, where she was just fine and anyone who said differently was the problem.

Of course, it was inevitable that it would all come crashing down.

On March 14, The Arizona Republic’s Robert Anglen reported that up to 180 drunken drivers, hit-and-run drivers and abusers would go unpunished because prosecutors forgot to file charges before the one-year statute of limitations expired.

Ade followed her usual course and blamed her staff, prompting even Gov. Doug Ducey last Tuesday to scold her for that appalling lack of leadership.

Adel's response was to issue a statement last Wednesday claiming she took “full responsibility", as if five sentences emailed out by your PR staff constitutes anything close to that.

Finally, on Monday, Adel took full responsibility. She is resigning as of Friday.

“Voters supported me in November 2020 as the first woman elected to be Maricopa County Attorney and it is an honor I will always cherish,” she said, in a prepared statement. “I am proud of the many accomplishments of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office during my tenure, including policies that seek justice in a fair and equitable manner, hold violent offenders accountable, protect the rights of crime victims, and keep families safe.”

She has time now to undertake the hard work of recovery and I wish her well. That's something she clearly could not do while serving as county attorney.

She leaves in her wake of investigations by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, the State Bar Association and the Attorney General’s Office, which on Friday demanded a report about those 180 botched cases.

She leaves in her wake an agency in disarray and a community in disbelief, one that wonders if we can trust prosecutors to do their jobs fairly, equitably and competently.

She leaves with two weeks left in the filing period for candidates who want to run for the job in November.

Meanwhile, it'll be up to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors — the same people who selected Adel — to name an interim replacement.

This time, may I suggest that the supervisors focus less on a candidate's electability this fall and more on his or her ability to lead the state's largest prosecutorial agency? Someone already in the office, perhaps, a longtime prosecutor who already knows the ropes and can get a quick start.

As for all the politicians now lining up to try to snag this political plum: Please don’t.

Leave this one to the professionals because someone’s got a lot of rebuilding to do over at the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Allister Adel finally ends her disastrous run as county attorney