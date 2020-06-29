AllocateRite Announces Hiring of New Director of Sales

Alan Rubenfeld, Veteran Sales Leader, will Further Strengthen AllocateRite's Data Science-Powered Risk Analytics and Investment Technology Platform

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllocateRite, the New York FinTech and data science company which provides wealth managers and consumers groundbreaking data science-powered risk analytics and investment technology, is excited to announce veteran sales leader Alan Rubenfeld has joined AllocateRite as its Director of Sales, bringing extensive experience in sales management positions to the company.

"Alan is a veteran financial sector sales executive and published author," said AllocateRite CEO, Ted Theocheung. "Together with our institutionally proven AI-based core technology, we have a winning combination. I am delighted to announce the addition of Alan to expand and accelerate growth of our product portfolio to those that want the latest innovation technologies for financial strategy and risk management products."

Prior to joining AllocateRite, Alan was Director of Sales for TrimTabs Asset Management, a leading boutique ETF provider. Before that, Alan worked in senior ETF sales positions for Financial Products LLC and QuantShares.

Alan spent most of his career in senior sales management positions at several leading global financial institutions. He was Executive Director of Portfolio Trading and ETF sales at UBS, a Managing Director of Institutional Relationship Management at BNP Paribas and a Managing Director of Global Portfolio Trading and Transition Management for Deutsche Bank Securities. At Deutsche Bank, Alan was responsible for the some of the largest global portfolio trades ever executed by a broker/dealer and helped lead the bank to become the premier global provider of execution services to the institutional investment community.

Alan is the author of The Super Traders: Secrets and Successes of Wall Street's Best and Brightest (Dow Jones Irwin Publishing) and was a contributing writer to Traders magazine. Alan is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where he received both a BA in English Literature and an MBA in Business Administration.

About AllocateRite, LLC: AllocateRite's cloud-based FinTech platform utilizes innovative adaptive intelligence, financial analytics and blockchain for data immutability to deliver portfolio investment strategies to sophisticated asset managers and consumers. The AllocateRite strategies (with respective Bloomberg tickers) US Domestic Composite (ARUSDOM), Diversified International Composite (ARINTNL), and Global Dynamic Composite (ARDYBLD) prioritize risk management and capital preservation.

For more information about AllocateRite's technology and autonomous Advisor platform, please visit www.allocaterite.com. AllocateRite is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

