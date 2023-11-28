AllOne Charities hosting 'Give Day' on Tuesday, Nov. 28

Nov. 27—WILKES-BARRE — John W. Cosgrove, CEO at AllOne Foundation and Charities on Monday said "compassion and generosity are core characteristics of the people of Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania."

Cosgrove said AllOne Charities' "Give Day" is the perfect opportunity for our fellow citizens to contribute to dedicated health care providers so our friends and neighbors can access vital human services.

"Give Day speaks volumes about the goodness of our community," Cosgrove said.

AllOne Charities will once again partner with local nonprofit organizations on a 24-hour fundraiser to kick off the Season of Giving.

This online event is held each year on Giving Tuesday, a worldwide giving phenomenon held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Everyone in the community is invited to participate in this year's Give Day on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Cosgrove said 59 nonprofit organizations will come together as "ONE" to raise funds to improve access to health care.

"These nonprofits are making an impactful difference in the opioid crisis, food security, gaps in autism services, mental and behavioral health services, and for women and children," Cosgrove said.

Participating non-profits will have their first $1,000 raised matched 1:1 by AllOne Charities and there are thousands of dollars in additional prizes and challenges available.

Cosgrove said the generous corporate and community partners that make these prize donations possible include: Coterra, Highmark, Toyota Scranton, McCarthy Tire, FNCB Bank, and the Luzerne Foundation.

Community members can make donations online on Tuesday at —https://allonefoundations.org/all-one-give-day/.

You can also follow along with the #AllOneGiveDay hashtag on social media to hear about the important work our non-profit partners are doing for the community.

AllOne Foundation & Charities has committed more than $35 million in philanthropic resources to all corners of its 13-county service region.

Give Day alone has raised a total of $522,216 in only 5 years.

AllOne Foundation & Charities has distributed over 1,000 individual grants to more than 350 nonprofit organizations in the last 8 years.

Participating charities

CASA of Luzerne County

Catherine McAuley Center

Central PA Food Bank

Commission on Economic Opportunity Child Hunger Outreach Partners

Children's Service Center

Endless Mountains Student Drop-In Center

Family Promise of Carbon County

Family Service Association

Fork Over Love

Friends of the Poor

Goodwill Industries

HARP Hazleton Area Recreation Program

Hazleton Integration

Jewish Family Services

Lacawac Sanctuary

Maternal & Family Health Services

Meals On Wheels- Monroe County

Meals On Wheels- NEPA

Nativity Miquel School

NeighborWorks NEPA

NEPA Community Healthcare

NEPA Inclusive

North Central Sight Services

NR Cancer Institute

Northern Tier Industry & Education Consortium (NTIEC)

Outreach

Parenting Autism United

Pike Autism

Pocono Services for Family and Children

PVEN Food Pantry

Ronald McDonald House

Safe Inc.

Scranton Counseling

Second Harvest

Sights for Hope

St. Joseph's

Supporting Area Families Everyday

Telespond

The Cancer Wellness Center (Formerly Candy's Place)

The Scranton School for the Deaf

ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund

Toys for Joy

Trehab

United Neighborhood Centers

Unite the World / Ark Project

United Way Lycoming County

United Way of Susquehanna County

United Way Pocono Mountains

United Way Wyoming Valley

Valley In Motion

Victims Resource Center

Wright Center

Wyoming Valley Children's Association

WVIA

YMCA Pittston

YMCA River Valley Regional

YMCA Scranton

YMCA Wyoming Valley

