AllOne Charities hosting 'Give Day' on Tuesday, Nov. 28
Nov. 27—WILKES-BARRE — John W. Cosgrove, CEO at AllOne Foundation and Charities on Monday said "compassion and generosity are core characteristics of the people of Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania."
Cosgrove said AllOne Charities' "Give Day" is the perfect opportunity for our fellow citizens to contribute to dedicated health care providers so our friends and neighbors can access vital human services.
"Give Day speaks volumes about the goodness of our community," Cosgrove said.
AllOne Charities will once again partner with local nonprofit organizations on a 24-hour fundraiser to kick off the Season of Giving.
This online event is held each year on Giving Tuesday, a worldwide giving phenomenon held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Everyone in the community is invited to participate in this year's Give Day on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
Cosgrove said 59 nonprofit organizations will come together as "ONE" to raise funds to improve access to health care.
"These nonprofits are making an impactful difference in the opioid crisis, food security, gaps in autism services, mental and behavioral health services, and for women and children," Cosgrove said.
Participating non-profits will have their first $1,000 raised matched 1:1 by AllOne Charities and there are thousands of dollars in additional prizes and challenges available.
Cosgrove said the generous corporate and community partners that make these prize donations possible include: Coterra, Highmark, Toyota Scranton, McCarthy Tire, FNCB Bank, and the Luzerne Foundation.
Community members can make donations online on Tuesday at —https://allonefoundations.org/all-one-give-day/.
You can also follow along with the #AllOneGiveDay hashtag on social media to hear about the important work our non-profit partners are doing for the community.
AllOne Foundation & Charities has committed more than $35 million in philanthropic resources to all corners of its 13-county service region.
Give Day alone has raised a total of $522,216 in only 5 years.
AllOne Foundation & Charities has distributed over 1,000 individual grants to more than 350 nonprofit organizations in the last 8 years.
Participating charities
CASA of Luzerne County
Catherine McAuley Center
Central PA Food Bank
Commission on Economic Opportunity Child Hunger Outreach Partners
Children's Service Center
Endless Mountains Student Drop-In Center
Family Promise of Carbon County
Family Service Association
Fork Over Love
Friends of the Poor
Goodwill Industries
HARP Hazleton Area Recreation Program
Hazleton Integration
Jewish Family Services
Lacawac Sanctuary
Maternal & Family Health Services
Meals On Wheels- Monroe County
Meals On Wheels- NEPA
Nativity Miquel School
NeighborWorks NEPA
NEPA Community Healthcare
NEPA Inclusive
North Central Sight Services
NR Cancer Institute
Northern Tier Industry & Education Consortium (NTIEC)
Outreach
Parenting Autism United
Pike Autism
Pocono Services for Family and Children
PVEN Food Pantry
Ronald McDonald House
Safe Inc.
Scranton Counseling
Second Harvest
Sights for Hope
St. Joseph's
Supporting Area Families Everyday
Telespond
The Cancer Wellness Center (Formerly Candy's Place)
The Scranton School for the Deaf
ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund
Toys for Joy
Trehab
United Neighborhood Centers
Unite the World / Ark Project
United Way Lycoming County
United Way of Susquehanna County
United Way Pocono Mountains
United Way Wyoming Valley
Valley In Motion
Victims Resource Center
Wright Center
Wyoming Valley Children's Association
WVIA
YMCA Pittston
YMCA River Valley Regional
YMCA Scranton
YMCA Wyoming Valley
