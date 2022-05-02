Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) investors are sitting on a loss of 69% if they invested a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price is down a hefty 69% in that time. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 20% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 41% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Allot wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Allot grew its revenue by 7.1% over the last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 69% in the last year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Allot stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 7.6% in the twelve months, Allot shareholders did even worse, losing 69%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Allot better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Allot that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

