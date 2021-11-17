Allouez teen charged in East River Trail attack bound over for trial; detective says 'an extraordinary level of violence' used

GREEN BAY - An Allouez teenager will stand trial in connection with a the Oct. 5 attack on a woman walking along a trail in De Pere.

Brown County Court Commissioner Paul Burke ruled that evidence exists to show that Miles Cruz, 17, attacked and sexually assaulted the woman as she walked on a feeder path to the East River Trail with her baby.

Burke's ruling followed a brief preliminary hearing in which De Pere police Detective Sgt. Steven Yedica testified about interviewing the victim on the day she survived the attack, and in greater detail later in October.

Burke said Cruz had shown "an extraordinary level of violence" in the attack.

Prosecutors say the woman was attacked on a path to the East River Trail, dragged into the nearby woods, struck and sexually assaulted. The woman, who told police she believed her attacker would kill her, was found about 150 feet off the path.

The baby was unhurt.

An attorney for Cruz unsuccessfully tried to have the attempted homicide charge thrown out. Attorney John Herman said "a common-sense look" at allegations contained in the criminal complaint charging Cruz show "he never formed the intent" to kill the woman.

"If Mr. Cruz intended to kill the victim in this case," Herman said, "nothing prevented him from completing this."

But Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said Cruz's actions convinced the victim he intended to end her life. The victim told police she "played dead" at times during the assault to get the attacker to stop striking her head against the ground.

"If she moved," Lasee said, "she believed he would strangle her again. That was a reasonable inference."

Cruz also faces four additional felony charges: first-degree sexual assault involving great bodily harm, kidnapping, strangulation and suffocation, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

