Allouez teen serving 42 years in prison for assault on De Pere trail appeals his conviction

GREEN BAY – An Allouez teen sentenced to 42 years in prison for sexually assaulting and attacking a woman carrying a newborn baby on the East River Trail in De Pere is appealing his conviction.

Miles Cruz, 19, was convicted in October 2022 of first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping, strangulation and suffocation, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, after he pleaded no contest to the charges. He was sentenced in March 2023.

Cruz first filed the appeal in June 2023. The most recent filing in the case is Cruz's reply brief, filed Friday.

In the appeal, Cruz's attorneys Kirk Obear and Stephanie Rock argue that police violated Cruz's constitutional rights when they conducted fingernail and buccal swabs on him without a warrant and without informing Cruz that he was not requited to consent to the swabs. The attorneys are asking the appeals court to reverse Brown County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Jo Hock's decision to allow that DNA collection to be submitted as evidence.

On the morning of Oct. 5, 2021, a Tuesday, a woman went for a walk on the East River Trail with her 5-week-old baby wrapped to the front of her body, when she was attacked from behind, strangled and sexually assaulted.

According to court records and her victim impact statement at Cruz's sentencing, the woman said she tried to fight her attacker while protecting her baby. She said she lost consciousness twice and woke up without her baby.

The woman's husband went looking for her by following her shared location after his wife did not answer texts. When he arrived at the trail, he saw their baby crying, sitting alone in the grass, but uninjured.

The man called 911, and shortly after police arrived they found the woman in the woods, according to court records.

The woman provided a description of her attacker to law enforcement, and a sheriff's deputy located Cruz, who matched the description, near the trail. They took him into custody as a runaway, according to court records.

In the appeal, Cruz's attorneys argue Cruz did not give knowing consent to officers to collect his DNA. They quote a conversation between a detective and Cruz during a police interview where Cruz said he did not know what the DNA swabs were for or what he was being accused of.

While a response from the prosecution filed earlier in the month cited examples of Cruz giving verbal and nonverbal consent to warrantless DNA swabs — including responding "okay" to an officer telling Cruz "I'm gonna collect some DNA from your fingers" and Cruz nodding his head when an officer said a buccal swab could exclude Cruz as a suspect — Cruz's attorneys argue in the appeal that these actions were not consent but "acquiescence" to authority.

According to the prosecution's response to Cruz's appeal arguments, filed Feb. 9 by Assistant Attorney General Christine Remington, "there was strong support for the conclusion that (the woman's) DNA was found in the swabs from four of Cruz’s fingernails. (The woman's) DNA was found on Cruz’s clothing. And Cruz’s DNA was found under (the woman's) fingernails."

