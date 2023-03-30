Allow the stars to pick your Starbucks order: How to let your Zodiac sign call the shots

Editor's note: USA TODAY partners with Sanctuary to provide daily and monthly horoscopes to readers.

On your next trip to Starbucks, you can now leave the fate of your coffee order ... to the stars.

Sanctuary, a mobile horoscope app is teaming up with Starbucks this spring to offer coffee-lovers a zodiac-infused guide to the menu.

The astrological collaboration runs from March 20 to April 20 and offers users a personalized drink recommendation, as well as a horoscope, a set of power words, a spring color, and a spring flower to match their sign.

Customers at Starbucks will be introduced to a new interface with a carnival-style wheel. After setting it to the correct Zodiac sign, and electing whether you are a morning or afternoon coffee drinker, a small slideshow against a light green background plays out, telling you about yourself.

Being a Virgo, my words were "determined, insightful, and thoughtful" — not too shabby, if true. My spring shade was "serene celadon" which I learned is a jade green color, and my flower was a chrysanthemum.

The most important data point, the drink, came as a bit of a surprise. My recommendation was a Passion Tango Tea Lemonade. Refreshing, yes, but a little odd to start off the morning.

Not all recommendations are so spring-centric though. A companion of mine on the morning coffee run, who is an Aries, was encouraged to order a Caramel Macchiato.

To find out which pairing is right for you, you can visit Sanctuary's new interface. Once the drink recommendation is generated, it automatically links out to an option to begin an order.

