My Take: Have we allowed our educational system to be hijacked by academia?

I grew up and attended a small four-room school in southern Michigan. After completing my elementary education, I advanced to a consolidated high school, followed by college, giving me a taste of minor and higher schools. Whether our educational system has been hijacked by academia and the impact of school size on educational outcomes is a complex and debated issue. The massive consolidation of school districts in recent decades implies that bigger is better. Yet research and current times tell us differently. Large schools have spawned more violence in our country. Proponents of larger school districts argue students can benefit from economies of scale, offering a broader range of resources, extracurricular activities, and specialized teachers. Critics say that larger schools can lead to a lack of personalization, making it harder for students to form strong connections with teachers and peers. Let us explore both sides of the issue and then decide the benefits of both.

When kids are in a community surrounded by friends and siblings, they develop a sense of belonging. The smaller the school, the more likely there is positive peer pressure to do right. During these formative years, a love of education can be formed with a desire for additional knowledge. Schools within walking distance of home are front and center in the neighborhood. Everyone knows what’s going on there, and there’s no chance of hiding destructive behavior patterns from students or unacceptable indoctrination from teachers.

Additionally, small schools ensure that students are more visible to teachers. If a teacher doesn’t teach a student to read in the first year, he/she can’t simply unload that child on another teacher in another part of the mammoth school building the following year and be done with the problem. Dwelling in a community means teachers and students must work through academic and personality issues, finding real solutions rather than cosmetic fixes.

1. Violence in large schools:

Research does suggest a correlation between school size and violence, with some studies indicating that larger schools may face more challenges in maintaining a positive and safe environment.

Smaller schools may foster a stronger sense of community, making monitoring and addressing behavioral issues easier.

2. Community engagement:

Having schools within walking distance and at the center of the neighborhood will enhance community engagement. Local schools often serve as hubs for social activities and community involvement.

This closeness can make hiding negative behaviors or controversial teaching practices more challenging.

3. Teacher-student visibility:

In smaller schools, teachers may have a better chance of forming solid relationships with students, and academic issues may be addressed more directly.

The downside could be limited access to specialized teachers or resources that larger schools may offer.

4. Academic and personality problem resolution:

The argument for small schools promoting problem resolution is valid. In a smaller community, there may be a greater emphasis on addressing issues at their root rather than passing them along to other teachers or administrators.

In conclusion, the ideal size for a school often depends on various factors, including the community, available resources, and the educational philosophy of the stakeholders. Small and large schools have advantages and disadvantages, and decisions about school size should consider the specific needs and goals of the community it serves. It's essential to balance the benefits of a close-knit community and the advantages that larger institutions can provide.

— Herb Carlson is a resident of Petoskey.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: My Take: Have we allowed our educational system to be hijacked by academia?