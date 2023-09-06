State prisons across Texas, including the Allred Unit in Wichita Falls, are under immediate lockdown because of contraband drugs and murders.

No caption

As a part of the crackdown, prisoner visitations are cancelled until further notice, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice issued Wednesday. The measures include:

Limiting the movement of inmates and their contact with those outside the prison.

Intensified searches of inmates and staff.

Moving to digital mail because of an increase in paper mail that is soaked in narcotics. All inmate mail must be delivered to the Digital Mail Center.

Increasing K9 and other method of searches of staff.

"Comprehensive" searches of anyone entering any prisons.

The TDCJ said in the press release it "is taking swift and immediate action to address a rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related inmate homicides. Over the last five years, the volume of illegal narcotics entering the system has substantially increased. Additionally, this year the number of inmate-on-inmate homicides have increased. It is believed that the majority of the incidents are tied back to illegal drugs."

"Once these comprehensive searches are complete, normal operations will resume," TDJC said.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Allred among prisons under statewide lockdown