Allred officer charged with smuggling in meth-laced gummy candy

TDCJ staff is working diligently to combat the flow of contraband entering our facilities all across the state. Yesterday, the agency implemented a statewide lockdown to begin conducting searches of our units, as well as, rolling out the new Digital Mail at all facilities. TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier discusses the importance of these new measures.

An officer at the Allred prison unit west of Wichita Falls is in the Wichita County jail, charged with bringing methamphetamine-laced gummy candy into the prison.

Allred Prison officer Gustavo Maldonado was arrested on suspicion of bringing methamphetamine-laced gummy candy into the prison west of Wichita Falls.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in the case, Gustavo Maldonado reported for work at the prison on Thursday and a dog alerted on him. A second drug-sniffing dog also alerted on Maldonado and authorities found a plastic baggie of candy on him.

Maldonado claimed he bought the candy in the prison commissary.

A field test revealed the candy was loaded with 128 grams of meth.

Maldonado was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bail was set at $50,000 and he remained in jail Monday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice enacted a statewide crackdown on the introduction and distribution of illegal drugs in multiple prisons.

TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said there has been a sharp increase in violence and homicides in Texas prisons, largely connected to drug use and drug trafficking.

Over the past month, these prisons were searched and potential drug pipelines, Collier said, were cutoff.

TDCJ announced Sept. 23 that several prisons would be resuming normal activities while some larger facilities would remain in lockdown, possibly for four or five more weeks. Allred prison will remain in lockdown mode at this time.

Collier said all prisons will be moving over to an electronic mail system. Some drugs were being smuggled in by mail, for example there were letters or coloring books soaked in drugs like K2, meth or other narcotics.

Any paper mail for inmates is to be sent to one main post office box. Letters will be opened, scanned and made available to inmates on their electronic tablets. If an inmate does not have access to a tablet, the scanned letter will be printed off and given to them.

Prison inmates will have access to telephones but visitation is still halted.

A tip line is available to the public if anyone has information at 833-371-0510. Inmates are also provided with a way to give anonymous tips about possible drug smuggling.

Collier said their mission is public safety and they are doing their best to keep the public, staff and inmates safe.

