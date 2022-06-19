Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions' (NASDAQ:MDRX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = US$88m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$647m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an ROCE of 4.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare Services industry average of 8.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Allscripts Healthcare Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the ROCE is still rather low for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, we're glad to see it heading in the right direction. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 141%. The company is now earning US$0.05 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 42% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 17% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions that you might find interesting.

