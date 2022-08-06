Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simply Wall St
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

What Is Allscripts Healthcare Solutions's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had debt of US$199.9m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$421.3m over a year. But it also has US$500.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$300.3m net cash.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

A Look At Allscripts Healthcare Solutions' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had liabilities of US$256.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$261.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$500.2m as well as receivables valued at US$215.8m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$198.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions grew its EBIT by 243% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Allscripts Healthcare Solutions can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last two years, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has US$300.3m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 243% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Allscripts Healthcare Solutions's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment

    A key measure that eased household burdens during the pandemic is about to expire, but there are alternatives that may help people cope.

  • How this 33-year-old is paying off $18,000 in credit card debt as inflation soars and interest rates rise

    After a "decade of spending," Jamie Feldman knew things had to change. Here's how she paid off over $1,100 in credit card debt last month.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy. Jim

  • Here's Why Rich Americans Are Moving Here

    Households that make over $200,000 annually comprise just a sliver of all tax returns that are filed in a given year, but their movement between states can have a significant financial impact. When a state loses more high-earning tax filers … Continue reading → The post Where High-Earning Households Are Moving – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big Oil Is Paying Out Years of Dividends in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Some oil and gas companies are flush with so much cash that they are paying out a full year’s worth of dividends in a single day -- and sometimes more than that.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteWhile reporting second quarter result

  • The Best Defense Dividend Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The long history of the stock market tells us one of the best things you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Time and again studies show dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by healthy margins, and even when the market has generated negative returns across certain decades, income-generating stocks still produced gains. It's one of the reasons why I think the defense industry is an excellent place to look for investments for a lifetime of passive income.

  • ‘I hope I don’t crash and burn.’ I recently hired my first financial planner, but in just seven months, they’ve lost $70K. What’s my move?

    Question: I recently rolled my retirement pension and 401(k) into one account, managed by a financial planner. How do I know if they’re making sound investments? Answer: First, you’ll want to share your concerns with your new financial planner, and know this: “We’re in a bear market …What’s surprising is that your financial planner has not contacted you to discuss your portfolio allocation, what they’re doing to mitigate risk and how they’re performing relative to appropriate benchmarks such as the S&P 500 for stocks and the Bloomberg Aggregate US bond index,” says certified financial planner Anthony Ogorek of Ogorek Wealth Management.

  • Why the jobs report could tank the stock market, according to a big Wall Street bear

    Does the jobs report set the table for a potential swift downdraft in stocks?

  • Berkshire Hathaway posts massive $43.8 billion loss; operating results improve

    Berkshire nevertheless posted better operating results, as improved results from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset a loss from the Geico car insurer, where car parts shortages and higher vehicle prices boosted losses on accident claims. Rising interest rates helped Berkshire's insurance units generate more money from investments, while the strengthening U.S. dollar boosted profit from the company's European and Japanese debt investments. Investors closely watch Berkshire because of Buffett's reputation, and because results from its dozens of operating units in the insurance, railroad manufacturing, energy and retail sectors often mirror broader economic trends.

  • Fact-check: Will Democratic bill 'increase taxes on millions of Americans'?

    An analysis found every income group would lose ground from the bill’s tax changes, although by a modest amount — approximately 1%.

  • Early Retirement Hack: A New IRS Rule Lets You Withdraw More From Your Retirement Accounts Without Penalty

    The IRS recently made changes to the amount of money that can be withdrawn each year from retirement accounts before age 59 1/2. As with the increase in overall inflation, the reasonable interest rate...

  • Major EV Company’s Stock Nosedives – Time to Invest or Sell?

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid drastically slashed its production outlook for 2022 by 50% citing supply chain issues, which sent the stock tumbling more than 12% in pre-market trading on August...

  • 3 Blue-Chip Stocks With Rock-Solid Dividends

    Blue-chip stocks are companies that have consistently provided quality, reliability, and the ability to operate profitably in the face of both good and bad times.

  • Almost Half of Mortgaged Homes in US Now Considered Equity-Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- Home ownership has reached a milestone in the US.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeNearly half of mortgaged properties were considered equity-rich in the second quarter -- meaning owners had at least 50% in home equity. This marked the ninth straight quarterly rise, fueled by soaring house valuations i

  • Nigeria Says It Owes $47 Billion to the Nation’s Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigeria said it owes 20 trillion naira ($47 billion) to its central bank and the obligations are yet to be added to the African nation’s outstanding public debt, according to a report by the budget office.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts

  • Why Banks Are Paying Savers So Little, and What to Do About It

    With deposits high, legacy big banks don’t feel much pressure to raise depository rates right now. There are a few ways, however, for savers to squeeze slightly higher yields on their idle cash.

  • Downtown Las Vegas' Fremont St. Casino Brings a Big Name to the City

    Las Vegas casinos have had the market cornered on sportsbooks in the city and state thanks to a 2015 law that banned daily fantasy sports operators in Nevada. In October of that year, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued a notice for FanDuel, DraftKings and any other daily fantasy sports operator to cease operations in the state. The NGCB ruled that DFS is a game of luck not skill, so it constitutes gambling under Nevada law.

  • A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023

    Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks to buy before 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and analysts’ views of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023. As the global economy experienced a major slowdown this year, analysts around the world […]

  • Is Nvidia (NVDA) a Great Investment Choice?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth ESG Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in one of the 11 sectors […]