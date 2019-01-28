What Can We Make Of Allsec Technologies Limited’s (NSE:ALLSEC) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Allsec Technologies Limited (NSE:ALLSEC) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Allsec Technologies:

0.17 = ₹578m ÷ (₹2.5b – ₹355m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Allsec Technologies has an ROCE of 17%.

Does Allsec Technologies Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Allsec Technologies’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 14% average in the Commercial Services industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from Allsec Technologies’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Our data shows that Allsec Technologies currently has an ROCE of 17%, compared to its ROCE of 9.1% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.

NSEI:ALLSEC Last Perf January 28th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Allsec Technologies? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Allsec Technologies’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Allsec Technologies has total liabilities of ₹355m and total assets of ₹2.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 14% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On Allsec Technologies’s ROCE

With that in mind, Allsec Technologies’s ROCE appears pretty good. But note: Allsec Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).