The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

I’ve been keeping an eye on The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe ALL has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a well-regarded dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Allstate here.

Established dividend payer with adequate balance sheet

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 30%, ALL’s debt level is reasonable. This means that ALL’s capital structure strikes a good balance between low-cost debt funding and maintaining financial flexibility without overly restrictive terms of debt. ALL’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.76x total debt over the past year, which implies that ALL’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

Income investors would also be happy to know that ALL is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 2.1%. ALL has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

For Allstate, I’ve compiled three relevant factors you should further examine:

