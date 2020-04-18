The Allstate Corporation's (NYSE:ALL) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Allstate's's (NYSE:ALL) stock is up by a considerable 40% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Allstate's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for Allstate

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Allstate is:

19% = US$4.8b ÷ US$26b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.19 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Allstate's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, Allstate seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 10%. This certainly adds some context to Allstate's decent 9.0% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Allstate's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 8.0% in the same period.

NYSE:ALL Past Earnings Growth April 18th 2020 More

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Allstate is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Allstate Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Allstate has a low three-year median payout ratio of 20%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 80% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Besides, Allstate has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 22%. Regardless, Allstate's ROE is speculated to decline to 13% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.