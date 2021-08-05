Allstate Dips as Return to Roads Lifts Accident Frequency

Carly Wanna
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Allstate Corp.’s shares fell Thursday after the economic reopening prompted a jump in car accidents that sent insurance claims soaring.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based insurance company said auto property damage gross claim frequency in the second quarter was up 47% compared to the same quarter last year. The stock fell as much as 3.2% intraday even as second-quarter earnings per share topped Wall Street expectations, and is essentially unchanged from early May when the company reported first-quarter results.

People eager to roadtrip and return to the office have led to the increase in claims, said Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome. He added that inflation -- which pushes up the price of fixing cars -- has also pressured the company’s margins. Allstate plans to implement targeted price increases, according to the company’s earnings presentation.

Fellow auto-insurance provider Progressive Corp. also saw its share prices plunge last month after it reported an increase in car insurance claims. Progressive’s share price dipped just over 1% on Thursday.

“The world won’t look exactly the same after the pandemic than before,” Glenn Shapiro, president of Allstate’s personal property-liability operations, said on an earnings call. “And that will mean that people drive and move differently.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spirit Airlines Passengers Stranded as Flights Canceled

    Frustrated passengers across the U.S. are stuck at airports after Spirit Airlines canceled hundreds of flights due to weather and staffing shortages. Summer travel has surged, leaving some airlines struggling to handle challenges. Photo: Chris Day/ZUMA Press

  • InterDigital, inc (IDCC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. InterDigital, inc (NASDAQ: IDCC)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 5, 2021, 10:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, and welcome to the InterDigital Inc.

  • Ethereum Founder Says Upgrade Sets Stage for Energy Usage Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The most significant change to the Ethereum blockchain since 2015 that went into effect Thursday shows the network is well-poised to make an even bigger upgrade to reduce its energy use by 99%, according to its inventor Vitalik Buterin.The world’s most-used blockchain updated its software, known as the London hard fork, that includes a fee reduction feature called EIP 1559. The fee cut already eliminated $2 million worth of its native cryptocurrency Ether in only a few hours since

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    These companies could upend the industry in the years ahead.

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Here are three healthcare companies that created the economic niches that they still dominate. Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) markets the leading brand of clear aligners, and business is good. The COVID-19 pandemic proved that clear aligner brands that require less interaction with dentists aren't a threat to Align Technology's business model.

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Just Crushed Earnings

    Cohu provides essential technology and testing equipment to major semiconductor producers, and it's thriving.

  • This Unusual Pot Stock Is Thriving Amid the Cannabis Boom

    The cannabis boom amid the coronavirus pandemic benefited the marijuana industry to a large extent. The marijuana boom also proved beneficial even for companies that do not directly grow or produce marijuana. One such pot-related company is Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires properties from medical cannabis companies and leases them back.

  • These High-Growth Stocks Are Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market had a tough day on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to gain a bit of ground despite pressure elsewhere. Two countervailing factors are forcing investors to maintain a balancing act, as corporate earnings have remained generally strong but economic data continues to show ongoing weakness. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have been a couple of the most exciting companies for investors over the past year.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • How about genuine reform of capital-gains tax rates?

    Biden would set the rate way too high, but there is an ideal way to collect some revenue without killing innovation or growth

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • This Top Computer and Technology Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.98

    Duke Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DUK ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 16th of September to...

  • Tilray to make ‘sizeable’ U.S. deals ‘sooner rather than later’: analyst

    One analyst expects Tilray to invest in multiple U.S. cannabis producers to hit its sales goals.

  • MGM Growth Is Getting Bought By Vici. What to Know About the Big Las Vegas Real Estate Deal.

    Vici Properties plans to significantly increase its presence on the Las Vegas Strip and elsewhere by acquiring MGM Growth Properties in a $17.2 billion deal.

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]