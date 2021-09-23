Is Allstate (ALL) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Appleseed Fund, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.54% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, underperforming its MSCI World benchmark that delivered a 7.74% return for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) is one of them. Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) is an insurance company. In the last three months, Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stock gained 2%. Here is what the fund said:

"Allstate is the second-largest personal insurance company in the United States with a 9.3% share in auto insurance (4th largest) and an 8.0% share in homeowner’s insurance (2nd largest). The company sells products primarily through its captive agents though this business line is shrinking as the company’s direct (Esurance.com and, more recently, Allstate.com) and independent agent businesses grow more quickly. The personal insurance industry is relatively consolidated, and competition has historically been rational, allowing Allstate to earn attractive mid-teen returns on equity in this business over the past decade. Allstate also recently announced plans to divest their low-growth, low-return life and annuity businesses. This will free up capital to reinvest into the more attractive personal insurance segment and result in improvements on consolidated returns on equity of approximately 2.5%. Despite the attractive industry dynamics of the personal insurance business and the steps that Allstate has taken to dispose of lower return businesses, the company’s stock currently trades as if Allstate will never be able to grow its earnings. At our purchase price, Allstate’s stock was trading for less than 10.0x forward earnings estimates. While Allstate does face tough competition in the auto insurance business from GEICO and Progressive, their market position, strong brand, and increased investment into the direct insurance business should allow them to grow earnings. Overall, we believe this entry price is attractive for an industry leader in a high-return, consolidating industry. Further, downside risk management should be positively impacted by the dividend yield, a strong balance sheet, and a management team that has historically increased share repurchases when they view the stock to be trading below its intrinsic value."

In August, we published an article revealing that Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was one of the 15 best momentum stocks to invest in.

In Q1 2021, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stock increased by about 8% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in ALL's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

