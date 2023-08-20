Allston man arrested on gun, drug charges, Boston Police say

A 20-year-old Allston man was arrested on gun and drug charges on Saturday, police said.

Tyrese Dotten was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession with intent to distribute class B, receiving stolen property (firearm), and dangerous weapon unlawfully carried-brass knuckles.

On Saturday, officers assigned to the D-14 Drug Control Unit in Brighton, and the C-6 Drug Control Unit in South Boston executed a search warrant out of Dorchester District Court for Dotten, in the area of Gould Street in Allston.

Officers recovered a Smith and Wesson firearm with a laser attachment, and a loaded magazine containing nine-9MM rounds of ammunition, police said.

The firearm was reported stolen out of Lancaster County, South Carolina.

Police also seized a plastic bag containing pills, one large white rock believed to be crack cocaine, and a pair of brass knuckles.

Dotten is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

