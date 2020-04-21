Allterum Therapeutics closes $2.9 million CPRIT award to develop novel NCI technology for treating pediatric leukemia, initiates drug manufacturing scale-up with FujiFilm Diosynth

HOUSTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allterum Therapeutics, Inc., a Fannin Innovation Studio company, has closed on a $2.9 million Product Development award by the Cancer Research and Prevention Institute of Texas (CPRIT) to support preclinical development of its 4A10 antibody therapy for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL). The company licensed the novel technology from the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The funding will be used for preclinical development, including the drug manufacturing scale-up currently underway in partnership with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, a world-leading global contract development and manufacturing organization.

While current chemotherapies are effective in a majority of patients, these come with significant toxicity. In addition, no effective standard treatment options exist for T-ALL patients who relapse or are resistant to standard first-line therapy. Allterum's antibody, specifically targeted to the IL-7 receptor, mediates cancer killing through antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity.

The technology was invented at NCI by senior investigator Dr. Scott Durum and his collaborators. Fannin Innovation Studio secured the NCI technology and launched the development program as Allterum Therapeutics, a Fannin company. "After years of searching for a way to help kids who have no effective treatment for their leukemia, I'm delighted to see Allterum take our antibody into the clinic," commented Dr. Durum.

"By leveraging pre-clinical grant support, such as CPRIT funding, Fannin can help address unmet medical needs for under-served populations. Developing a therapy for relapsed T-ALL – an ultra-rare patient population – is a great example of how Fannin operates," said Dr. Atul Varadhachary, Fannin Managing Partner and President of Allterum. "We are excited to rapidly advance this therapy and bring a new treatment modality to patients without effective options."

