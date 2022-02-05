Alluvial Private Wealth donates $25,000 to The Forge

Staff report
·2 min read
Alluvial Private Wealth recently donated $25,000 to benefit The Forge business classes and competition offered by Marion Technical College (MTC). Shown from left to right are Dr. Amy Adams, MTC; Dr. Ryan McCall, MTC; Brooke Olson, Alluvial; Lars Olson, Alluvial; Molly Long, Alluvial; and Mike Stuckey, Marion Tech Foundation.
Alluvial Private Wealth recently donated $25,000 to benefit The Forge business classes and competition offered by Marion Technical College (MTC). Shown from left to right are Dr. Amy Adams, MTC; Dr. Ryan McCall, MTC; Brooke Olson, Alluvial; Lars Olson, Alluvial; Molly Long, Alluvial; and Mike Stuckey, Marion Tech Foundation.

When Alluvial Private Wealth opened its door a year ago, the founders wanted a name that would signify growth. Alluvial was chosen as a nod to mineral-rich alluvial soil from which fertile crops grow. Now, in celebration of their first anniversary, Alluvial is investing in the Marion community with a $25,000 commitment to The Forge business classes and competition at Marion Technical College.

The Forge offers education to help entrepreneurs and small businesses succeed. The competition will be known as the Alluvial Private Wealth Forge Competition.

“When small businesses thrive, everyone in our community wins,” said Lars Olson, president of Alluvial. “We are excited to see The Forge expand and grow with additional resources.”

In the last five years, the business classes from Marion Tech and the “Shark Tank”-style competitions for seed money have sparked or grown a number of MarionMade! businesses. These including Ability Vending, Attaboys, A Taste of Memphis, the Explore-It-Torium Children’s Museum, Harding Harbor Seafood, Jordan Energy Alternative, Leading Ladies, Painless Fleet Maintenance, Presidential Cleaning Services, Sights Unseen Travel, and the Sweada Mae Art Café. They have resulted in dozens of new jobs.

“We believe in Marion. I grew up here and am raising my family here. I’m excited to invest in Marion’s future and the small businesses helping our community to thrive,” Lisa Bush, assistant vice president of Alluvial, said.

Olson was a member of the Leadership Marion class of the Marion Area Chamber of Commerce that founded The Forge to help Marion spark more small businesses and help entrepreneurs be successful. Alluvial’s sponsorship of The Forge will enable Marion Tech to do additional promotion to recruit future entrepreneurs and small business owners looking to expand.

The free business classes from Marion Tech are open to anyone with an idea for a new business in Marion or an existing local business with 50 or fewer employees that is looking to grow.

“We are so grateful to Alluvial Private Wealth for believing in our community and our entrepreneurs,” said Mike Stuckey, director of the Marion Technical College Foundation. “This is another way to plant seeds that should bear fruit in our community for generations.”

The next series of The Forge Business Classes sponsored by Alluvial Private Wealth will be held in the fall of 2022. The Alluvial Private Wealth Forge Competition will be held after the classes are complete. For more on Alluvial Private Wealth Management, go to www.alluvialprivatewealth.com. For more on The Forge, go to www.mtc.edu/the_forge/.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Alluvial Private Wealth donates $25,000 to The Forge

