Allworth Advice: My daughter just got a credit card. Now what?

Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach
·3 min read

Question: Tim in Burlington: My 21-year-old just got her first credit card. I’m a little nervous because I got into debt when I was young and I don’t want it to happen to her. Besides paying bills on time, what advice do you have for her?

A: To your point, paying her bills on time will be key – especially since payment history is the biggest component of a FICO credit score (the most popular of the credit scores). And while FICO surprisingly doesn’t really care if someone makes payments in-full or carries a balance from month-to-month, we highly recommend she get into the habit now of paying off her full statement balance every month. Because as you may remember from your own experience, carrying a balance means paying interest charges – which can get expensive. Just consider this: Let’s say she happens to rack up $3,000 in debt (a fairly modest amount given the average American household has about $8,000 according to WalletHub). If her card has a 16% interest rate and she’s only putting $100 a month towards that balance, it will take just over three years to pay that off. Plus, she would pay almost $800 extra in interest!

Additionally, she shouldn’t get too close to her card’s credit limit. The typical advice is to use no more than 30% every month since using more can hurt a credit score (this means if she has, say, a $5,000 limit, she shouldn’t spend more than $1,500). However, ideally, we suggest she should try to stick closer to no more than 10% a month ($500 in this example).

We would also recommend she actually check her statement every month, for two reasons: One, it can give her a detailed look at her spending; and two, it’s an easy way to ensure there aren’t any suspicious charges. She should also turn on any security and fraud alert functionality.

Here’s The Allworth Advice: Credit cards often times get a bad rap. But in reality, they can be a great tool for building credit – especially for someone as young as your daughter – as long as they’re used responsibly. And we’ll tell your daughter the same thing we like to tell our Simply Money radio show listeners: She should strive to be a credit card issuer’s worst customer; because by paying bills in-full and on-time, the issuer isn’t making money off of her.

Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach, Allworth Advice
Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach, Allworth Advice

Q: S.J. from Hamilton County: I just recently started claiming Social Security. Will I have to pay taxes on that money this year?

A: It depends on what the Social Security Administration calls your ‘combined income.’ This number is the sum of your adjusted gross income (AGI), any non-taxable interest you might receive (such as interest from municipal bonds), and half of your Social Security benefit. If you’re an individual tax filer and this total is less than $25,000, you will not have to pay any federal income taxes on your benefit. If it’s between $25,000 and $34,000, you may have to pay tax on up to 50% of your benefit, and if it’s more than $34,000, you may have to pay tax on up to 85% of your benefit. (Note: 13 states also tax Social Security benefits, but Ohio is not one of them.)

The Allworth Advice is that you should take the time to figure out your combined income to truly know if you’ll be taxed (if you need help calculating this, the IRS website has a tool you can use). The Social Security Administration estimates about 56 % of recipients pay taxes on their benefits, so it’s a very real possibility for a lot of retirees – and one that catches many off guard.

Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions to yourmoney@enquirer.com.

Responses are for informational purposes only, and individuals should consider whether any general recommendation in these responses is suitable for their particular circumstances based on investment objectives, financial situation and needs. To the extent that a reader has any questions regarding the applicability of any specific issue discussed above to his/her individual situation, he/she is encouraged to consult with the professional adviser of his/her choosing, including a tax adviser and/or attorney. Retirement planning services offered through Allworth Financial, an SEC-registered investment advisor. Securities offered through AW Securities, a registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Call 513-469-7500 or visit allworthfinancial.com.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Getting your first credit card – what to know

