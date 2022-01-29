Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.30

The board of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of February to US$0.30. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Ally Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Ally Financial is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 7.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 15%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Ally Financial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 6 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2016, the first annual payment was US$0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Ally Financial has grown earnings per share at 32% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Ally Financial will make a great income stock. While Ally Financial is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Ally Financial (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

