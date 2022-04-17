Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.30

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will increase its dividend on the 16th of May to US$0.30. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Ally Financial's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, Ally Financial was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 5.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 17%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Ally Financial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Ally Financial's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from US$0.32 in 2016 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Ally Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 31% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Ally Financial's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Ally Financial is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Ally Financial (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Ally Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

