Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.30

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will increase its dividend on the 16th of May to US$0.30. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Ally Financial

Ally Financial's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, Ally Financial was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 5.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 17%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Ally Financial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Ally Financial's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from US$0.32 in 2016 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Ally Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 31% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Ally Financial's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Ally Financial is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Ally Financial (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Ally Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Investors Should Take Interest in Ally Financial Stock

    Banking concern’s outlook is bolstered by solid balance sheet growth, higher loan yields, and reasonable funding costs. Also, Wall Street opinions on Timken, Taiwan Semiconductor, Frontier Communications, Chefs’ Warehouse, and Helmerich & Payne.

  • Northwest Natural Holding's (NYSE:NWN) Dividend Will Be US$0.48

    The board of Northwest Natural Holding Company ( NYSE:NWN ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 13th of...

  • Simple urine test could detect bladder cancer without needing a cystoscopy

    Bladder cancer could soon be detected by a urine test which may halve the number of people needing invasive cystoscopies.

  • Make $5,700 in Passive Income Investing in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks

    Accumulating enough money to invest that will enable you to generate a significant level of passive income isn't typically an easy task. If you have $100,000, you can make more than $5,700 in passive income investing in these monster dividend stocks. A great start would be to take one-third of your initial $100,000 and buy shares of midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.

  • 3 Retirement Accounts That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

    If your employer offers a 401(k), it can be a great tool for building your retirement nest egg. You can easily set up automatic deferrals from your paychecks, and thanks to the immediate tax advantages and (in many cases) the opportunity to score a company match on your contributions, these accounts can make saving for retirement relatively painless. In particular, once you've contributed enough to receive your maximum company match, many 401(k)s become a less effective way to save money.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Financial Mistake Is Like Dropping an Atomic Bomb on Your Budget

    Finance guru Dave Ramsey has identified one of these big mistakes, and has issued a strong warning to his followers about it. As Ramsey's blog explains, taking out a bigger mortgage in order to buy a costlier house than planned is like dropping a bomb on your financial life because the large monthly payments that you'll end up taking on can destroy your ability to do other important things with your money. First and foremost, when you take out a mortgage loan, you commit to paying it for a long time.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Soar 33% to 60%, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett doesn't think too much of Wall Street analysts. Buffett and his longtime business partner Charlie Munger have stated in the past that they typically ignore what Wall Street analysts have to say. Here are three Buffett stocks that can soar 33% to 60% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey finally tweets about Elon Musk’s takeover bid

    In the tumult following Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter the only voice we haven’t heard from has been the company’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey—until now. Taking to Twitter today, Dorsey answered a couple questions posed by a Twitter user: Was Musk investing contingent on Dorsey leaving? Did Dorsey leave because of Musk?

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Many investors find dividend stocks boring. After all, the best dividend-paying companies are generally mature businesses with stable growth, while growth stocks typically offer significantly higher gains. Oil and gas stocks tend to be volatile, thanks to their dependence on oil prices.

  • Inflation Isn’t Close to Peaking. Why Prices Will Keep Rising.

    Inflation watchers who are seizing on the latest consumer price index data to call a peak in inflation are looking past wholesale inflation that is still surging and a number of other factors that suggest inflation hasn’t peaked yet, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • Wisconsin woman scams Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million

    A 40-year-old Wisconsin woman has been accused of operating a scheme that defrauded around 70 Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million. A civil complaint was filed on Wednesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission, charging Kay Yang with four counts of securities fraud from between April 2017 and April 2021. Her husband, 47-year-old Chao Yang, has also been charged with “one count alleging the improper receipt of $800,000 in investor money.”

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List, Too

    Investor Cathie Wood is known for spotting innovative companies that will become tomorrow's superstars. One example is Tesla, the biggest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF. That stock has climbed more than 1,000% since 2019.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • A 40-year bull run in the bond market is under pressure as Treasury yields touch the 'most important trend line of all time'

    "This is the exact same trend line in effect since the 1981 peak, and that line comes into play at 2.81%. How we react to this line determines a lot."

  • My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    One of my favorite places to hunt for an attractive income stream is the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. My top three dividend stocks in the REIT sector right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and W.P Carey (NYSE: WPC).

  • How a Bear Market Can Actually Boost Your Retirement Savings

    When the stock market trends in the same direction for a prolonged period, it's generally classified as either a bull market or a bear market. A bull market occurs when stock prices continuously rise, and a bear market occurs when prices decline for an extended period. Although nobody likes seeing their retirement savings and net worth decline during bear markets, for many people, there's no need to panic and begin selling their investments.