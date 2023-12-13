Ally Love was hit by a car at age 9 and couldn’t walk. The experience led her to be a dancer

Tune in to Season Four, Episode Six of “Making Space” to hear TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb’s full conversation with Ally Love.

Ally Love had to “fight” for her life after she was hit by a car at just 9 years old.

The Peloton instructor and model discussed how her faith and pivotal moments in her childhood helped her become a dancer and an ambitious business woman during the Dec. 13 episode of the podcast “Making Space with Hoda Kotb.” Love spoke at length about a traumatic car accident that shifted her perspective on life.

Ally Love (Courtesy Ally Love)

Love says that her family used to host gatherings every weekend when she was a child. One day when she was 9, she heard an ice cream truck pull up outside her home. The fitness instructor says she remembers looking both ways before crossing the street to pay for her dessert. As she was walking, a car that was parked behind the truck pulled into the street and struck her.

“I flew up in the air, (my) body landed on the top of the car and then I rolled to the side of the road,” she told Hoda. “I broke my left femur, scarred up my body, (and) cracked all my teeth. I was passed out.”

Love said her mom and the entire family came out to check on her before an ambulance arrived to transport her to the hospital. She lost so much blood that her doctor needed to speak to her mom about her worsening condition.

Love recalled that her mom then told her there were two options, “You can let go and go on ... or you can fight and you pray and fight for your life.”

After the difficult conversation, Love, who grew up in a religious household, stared out the window and spoke to God.

“I just remember making a deal with God and saying, ‘If you’re real, I’m going to live. That’s the only way,’” she shared. She also promised God that she was going to fight to survive.

Love added that she's been “praying and fighting” for her life ever since and that she became more dedicated and passionate about dance after she left the hospital.

“I had this little bit of a fearlessness to get out in the world” she said.

After she was hit by a car, Love she couldn’t walk and was homeschooled for about a year.

“For one year, I had on a cast ... that would go around my waist all the way down my leg. So, I couldn’t go anywhere. I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t play with kids, nothing. So, I was in the house,” she said.

When summer arrived, Love had her cast removed and joined a dance program.

“I fell in love with dance,” she continued. “I was like, I’m going to be a dancer. I’m going to get on stage and I’m going to do this. And I did. I went to middle school for dance and then (for) high school (I) had to audition for New World School of the Arts.”

She initially landed on the waitlist due to a mishap, she said, but eventually the school called and confirmed she had been accepted.

Love went on to become a New York Knicks dancer.

“(It) forever changed my life,” she said. “(I) got a bachelor’s in fine arts, and I started dancing. I just fell in love with it.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com