Ally Moms provide a critical lifeline for trans youth and their parents

When 17-year-old transgender teen Leelah Acorn committed suicide in 2014, it made national headlines — and hit some parents painfully and particularly hard.

Roz Keith was one of those parents. Keith's teenage son had just come out to her as trans a year earlier. She was in the middle of her own parenting journey, and it was "devastating and heartbreaking," Keith told Mashable, to think that Acorn may have committed suicide "in part because she didn't have parent support." Acorn's parents wouldn't refer to Leelah as a girl. They had sent her to conversion therapy to help correct her gender identity.

At the time, Keith was participating in a Facebook group for parents of trans youth. She and another mother started thinking about ways Leelah's parents and even they, as strangers, could have done more to help youth like Leelah.

That's how Keith came up with Ally Moms, led specifically by mothers of trans youth. The network provides a list of personal phone numbers of allied moms. Anyone can call an Ally Mom for support at any time.

"Transgender youth need unconditional parent love," Keith told Mashable. "Any trans youth or parent for that matter should be able to call and [...] hear love at the other end of the line."

SEE ALSO: 13 activists who gave us hope in 2018

Keith is now Executive Director of Stand with Trans, a Michigan-based nonprofit that operates Ally Moms. Four years after Keith founded the network, the need for caring, informed adults like her is just as acute as it was when she first started.

Trans youth remain one of the most vulnerable populations in America

Roz Keith (second from left) and members of Stand with Trans More

Image: stand with trans

For all the incalculable damage Trump has done to the trans community in America, the past two years have also been characterized by a spike in visible role models for trans youth. The country has moved past its Caitlyn Jenner fascination and made room in their hearts for far more skillful activists like Jazz Jennings, Raquel Willis, and Laverne Cox.

Still, the statistics for trans youth remain steadily bleak: an October 2018 study by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that more than half of all trans male teens surveyed report having attempted suicide, compared to 29.9 percent of transgender female teens and 41.8 percent of all non-binary youth. Trans and non-binary youth are significantly more likely to develop a depressive disorder.

Protective factors do exist: most notably, positive relationships with peers, parents, and adults in the community. While support from parents is frequently the most persuasive, caring adults from outside the home can also help build measurably positive outcomes.

That's exactly where Keith hopes Ally Moms can be the most impactful. Helplines like the Trevor Project and Trans Lifeline have built large, national profiles. Keith hopes Ally Moms can fill a very targeted niche: love from the people young people need to hear it from the most — parents.

Even if they're not their own.

A loving mom in nearly every state

Where allied moms can be found. More