"How To Be An Ally": People With Disabilities And Disability Advocates Are Sharing How We Can Make Work More Inclusive

"If you would like to be an ally to disabled people, here are a couple of things to consider:

1) 'Disability' is not a bad word. Don’t use fabricated labels such as 'differently abled,' 'special abilities,' etc. Just use 'disability.' In fact, there is an army of folks who consider themselves disabled and proud.2) 1 in 4 Americans, that is 61 million Americans and 1.7 billion people globally are disabled. 70-80% of disabled people have invisible or nonobvious disabilities. Don’t make assumptions.3). Because this world was not built for disabled people, people with disabilities have had to hack their lives to make life work, so many of us are used to coming up with creative non traditional solutions. Invite disabled people to the table. They will add to the diversity of thought.Whoever is reading this: Disabled or not, your BODY belongs on this planet ❤️🦋."