Ally Tumbles After Auto-Lending Giant Reports Slowing Loans

4
Esha Dey
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The clouds over the US car industry darkened further on Wednesday after auto-lending giant Ally Financial Inc.’s disappointing third-quarter results showed fewer people than expected took out new loans to buy vehicles.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ally’s shares nosedived on the results, closing down 7.9% in New York. General Motors Co. and dealers Carvana Co. and CarMax Inc. also fell.

“Ally is among the largest auto lenders in the country -- if credit is cracking, this is just the latest giant red flag for the whole auto complex,” the Vital Knowledge newsletter wrote.

Investor sentiment on autos has been on tenterhooks in recent weeks after Ford Motor Co. sounded a major alarm last month, saying costs were soaring due to inflation. That was closely followed by a big profit miss from CarMax, which said the ability of potential buyers to afford vehicles has become a challenge, with rising interest rates and low consumer confidence. Earlier on Wednesday, another auto dealer, Lithia & Driveway, reported third-quarter earnings below expectations.

The automotive industry overall has been battling several issues this year, including supply-chain shortages, rising raw material costs, a wary consumer and disruptions from the ongoing shift to electric from gas-powered cars. This is reflected in the stocks’ terrible run.

The S&P Supercomposite Automobiles & Components Industry Index has declined nearly 38% this year, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 22% drop.

(Updates stock moves in second and sixth paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ally Financial cuts view as it prepares for more auto loans that won’t be repaid

    With inflation on the rise, Ally Financial builds up reserves and warns about a profit shortfall as auto loan originations drop from the previous quarter

  • Eskom Lenders Hire PwC as Power Cuts Grip South African Utility

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenders to Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. have hired financial advisers as South Africa’s state-owned power utility restructures its business.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearThe banks asked consultants at PricewaterhouseCoopers to a

  • Investors Are Wary of Steering Into Auto Loans

    A jump in auto-loan losses at Ally Financial, to levels still below 2019, has spooked investors already worried about consumer health.

  • UK Treasury to Transfer £11 Billion to BOE to Cover QE Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearThe UK Treasury is set to transfer more than £11 billion ($12.4 billion) to the Bank of England this fiscal year to cover projected losses in its bond-buying program, according to a person fami

  • India Has the 3rd Largest Web3 Talent Pool in the World: NASSCOM-Hashed Emergent Study

    As India’s Web3 ecosystem continues to flourish, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has released a study focused on the nascent industry on the sidelines of the N...

  • Loan Losses Just Spiked at Ally Financial; Did Warren Buffett Make a Mistake?

    Credit quality in Ally Financial's auto loan portfolio has deteriorated faster than some might have expected.

  • Truist Financial execs talk post-merger progress, insurance acquisitions and more on Q3 earnings call

    Truist Financial Corp. executives discussed post-merger progress, new acquisitions and the bank's recent minimum wage hike on their third-quarter earnings call today with analysts.

  • Generac Stock Is Tumbling. Sales Have Slowed, and Inventory Is Piling Up.

    Lower-than-projected sales resulted in higher dealer inventories for standby-power company Generac. Production, earnings, and share price have all taken hits.

  • Stocks Lose Ground With Yields at Multiyear Highs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock traders balked at any rebound attempt on Wednesday, with Treasury yields creeping back to multiyear highs and mounting concern that a hawkish Federal Reserve will raise the odds of a hard landing.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US

  • Why Ally Financial Stock Was Falling This Morning

    Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) were down 5.2% as of 10:28 a.m. ET on Wednesday after reporting worse-than-expected results for the third quarter. The stock is trading at a low price-to-earnings ratio, which has attracted a small investment by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. More concerning was the big miss on the bottom line, where adjusted earnings per share of $1.12 was well short of the average estimate of $1.73.

  • U.S. to release oil reserves as Biden tackles high pump prices

    U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell 15 million barrels of crude oil from the nation's emergency supply and begin refilling the reserve as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8. The move came two weeks after the Saudi Arabia-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rankled Biden by siding with Russia and agreeing to a production cut, raising fears of a new spike in U.S. pump prices. "With my announcement today, we're going to continue to stabilize markets and decrease the prices at a time when the actions of other countries have caused such volatility," Biden said at a White House event.

  • What the Kroger-Albertsons merger could mean to the Valley, an ultra-competitive grocery market

    If the $24.6 billion merger agreement between Kroger and Albertsons goes through, it could have a major impact on Valley consumers as well as company employees, local executives, suppliers, other grocers and real estate developers.

  • Carvana Fights New Legal Battles as Wall Street Troubles Mount

    The company has taken to the courts to challenge legal and regulatory affronts, while a formerly bullish analyst grows pessimistic on its outlook.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • 1 Energy Stock That Is Too Cheap to Ignore

    The world needs oil, and will for years to come. That's why investors should take a close look at this high-yield energy player.

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.

  • ‘We Remain Bullish on Equities — Many Solid Companies Look Oversold’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy

    The markets began the week with the best foot forward with all the major indexes charging ahead, but as evidence has shown throughout the year, that is no guarantee a sustained rally is in the cards. Most upticks have been followed by severe pullbacks, although investors will be hoping the latest surge has legs. Those looking for positive signs will be glad to hear Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus' take on the matter. “Our view remains bullish on equities as the stocks of

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $17.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.