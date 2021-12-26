Allyson Felix Says She Started ‘Breaking Down’ After Giving Birth Because She Barely Got to Hold Her Daughter and See Her Face

Lately, a lot of celebrity moms have been open about the struggles in their journey of expanding their families. Several have discussed their fertility issues, all the way down to their own health being affected after giving birth.

Track star Allyson Felix is one of the latest celebrities to open up about her “traumatic” experience while giving birth to her now 3-year-old daughter Camryn. While speaking to People magazine’s “Me Becoming Mom” podcast, Felix explained that at 32 weeks she had to have an emergency C-section which resulted in her child being in the NICU for a month.

(R-L) Allyson Felix and her daughter Camryn. (Photo: @allysonfelix/Instagram)

The mother of one who is now 36 years old said her severe preeclampsia diagnosis is what prompted the C-section. Preeclampsia.org describes this as a condition that occurs only during pregnancy and can cause “a rapid rise in blood pressure that can lead to seizure, stroke, multiple organ failure, and even death of the mother and/or baby.”

She said when she first welcomed her daughter, Camryn, with her husband Kenneth Ferguson, she was just 3 pounds. “She was itty-bitty and she had all the tubes and there was an IV. And when they’re that small it had to go through her head. And so, obviously she’s hooked up to all these different things. And I would soon learn what all of that meant.”

Allyson Felix, her daughter Camryn and her husband Kenneth Ferguson. (Photo: @allysonfelix/Instagram)

The Olympic gold medalist recalled “breaking down” after they did the C-section because she felt she didn’t get enough time to see and hold her new daughter. “​​I remember there was this quick moment where they put her on my shoulder,” she said, “and I remember we had made the decision that my husband would go with her. And so I was talking with him for a second, I was like, ‘I didn’t get to see her face. I didn’t really get to see it.’”

She continued, “And it was this traumatic moment for me where I had imagined this skin-to-skin moment and this beautiful thing and it was like, OK, I just had a baby, but where is she? Is she OK? It just wasn’t how I had imagined it to be.”

