Allyzibeth Lamont murder: Georgios Kakavelos takes stand in own defense, denies killing Lamont

Jun. 8—FULTON & SARATOGA COUNTIES — Defendant Georgios Kakavelos of Milton took the stand in his own defense Tuesday afternoon at his trial in Saratoga County for first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Allyzibeth Lamont of Gloversville.

"Did you ask Mr. (James) Duffy to help you 'get rid of' Miss Lamont?" Kakavelos' attorney Kevin O'Brien asked Kakavelos Tuesday afternoon.

"Never," Kakavelos responded.

"Did you work with Mr. Duffy to come up with a plan to murder Allyzibeth Lamont?" O'Brien followed up.

"Never," Kakavelos responded.

Kakavelos continued on the stand Tuesday afternoon under questioning by O'Brien, to be followed by questioning from prosecutors.

Kakavelos' testimony came after the Saratoga County District Attorney's office rested its case against Kakavelos, after presenting dozens of witnesses over 15 days of testimony over the last four weeks.

O'Brien told County Court Judge James A. Murphy III he planed to have Kakavelos toake the stand, and he anticipated no other defense witnesses. In his opening statement on May 13, O'Brien said Kakavelos was threatened by former co-defendant James A. Duffy into helping cover up the murder, which O'Brien said was actually carried out entirely by Duffy.

Both Duffy, 35, of Johnstown, and Kakavelos, 52, were indicted for first-degree murder in connection with the brutal killing of the 22-year-old Lamont on Oct. 28, 2019, at the Local No. 9 Smokehouse and Substation in Johnstown, which Kakavelos owned and where Duffy and Lamont worked.

Duffy pleaded guilty on April 30 to second-degree murder, and is expected to be sentenced to 18 years to life in prison in exchange for his testimony against Kakavelos. Kakavelos, if convicted of first-degree murder, could face life in prison without parole.

In three days of testimony that concluded on Monday, Duffy testified that Kakavelos wanted Lamont to die because he blamed her for an investigation into his business by the state Department of Labor, and for organizing other employees at the sub shop against him. Duffy, who was manager of the shop, testified that he was paid between $1,100 and $1,300 in cash for carrying out the slaying, then helping Kakavelos cover it up.

Lamont was reported missing to Gloversville police after friends couldn't locate her on Oct. 29, 2019. Her body was found buried in a shallow grave on Oct. 31, near the southbound entrance ramp to Northway Exit 13. Duffy had led police to the location after several hours of questioning on Oct. 31.

Duffy testified that he beat Lamont in the back of the head with a baseball bat and later with a small sledge hammer shortly after the business closed on Oct. 28, and that Kakavelos put a plastic bag over head and choked her. After that, Duffy testified that he and Kakavelos both spent the night of the killing and the next night cleaning up the scene, disposing of the body near Exit 13, going back to bury it the next night.

They also hid evidence including bags of bloody clothing and bloodied cleaning rags. Those bags and the baseball bat believed to be involved were recovered by police at remote locations in Milton and Galway, and the hammer was found near the burial site in Malta.

The prosecution concluded its case on Tuesday with law enforcement cellphone tracking consultant Cy Ray, who testified about using cellphone tracking data to trace movements by Kakavelos on the day of the alleged attack and immediately afterward. The tracking data, based on how cellphones are tracked by nearby signal towers as the move, confirmed movements that were also seen on surveillance videos from the Gloversville Walmart and various convenience stores and other businesses in the Capital Region.

The defense it expected to start presenting its case at 12:45 p.m. The case is being tried in County Court in Ballston Spa because the body was found in Saratoga County, even though the killing took place in Fulton County.

