Alma Aurioles Bagan, MD, FACO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma Aurioles Bagan, MD, FACO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as an OB/GYN at Park Nicollet Clinic.

Park Nicollet Clinic is a part of the healthcare group HealthPartners. They aim to promote community engagement, improve healthcare options, provide expert education, and execute groundbreaking research. Dr. Bagan has worked at Park Nicollet Clinic for a year and half, providing care in both English and Spanish.



Backed by eleven years of experience, Dr. Bagan is a leading OB/GYN in Hennepin County. She offers obstetrics and gynecology services, including post menopausal services and hormone therapy. An acclaimed physician, she has special interest in minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery. She has been venerated by her patients for being empathetic, compassionate, and honest.



To prepare for her career, Dr. Bagan earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from Anahuac University in 2009. Then, she immigrated to the U.S. and served as a research fellow in maternal fetal medicine at Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center, where she specialized in ultrasonography in high-risk pregnancy. Following her fellowship, she trained as a resident in OB/GYN at William Beaumont Hospital.



Board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Bagan remains at the forefront of her field by maintaining affiliations with prominent organizations. A respected voice in her areas of expertise, she serves as a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Currently, she is eligible for certification with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, ABOG.



When Dr. Bagan is not at work, she enjoys singing, playing guitar, riding bikes, exploring Minneapolis with her husband and dog Benito, and spending time with family.



Dr. Bagan dedicates this recognition to her mentor Dr. Theodore Vlachos, MD, and her father Gerardo Aurioles Lopez, MD; also an OB/GYN.

