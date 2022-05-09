Alma del Mar's next executive director is a familiar face around the Douglass campus

NEW BEDFORD — When in need of an educator to lead a new second school in 2019, trustees for Alma del Mar Charter Schools chose Taylor DeLoach. Now, Alma officials have turned to DeLoach once again, this time to lead the organization at large.

DeLoach, current principal at Alma's Frederick Douglass Campus, has been picked to replace founder Will Gardner as Alma's executive director, Alma officials announced in a press release. She was approved as the top choice unanimously by the Board of Trustees on April 29, according to the release.

Taylor DeLoach, current principal of Alma del Mar's Frederick Douglass Campus in New Bedford, has been chosen to be the next executive director of Alma del Mar Charter Schools.

How she got her start in ed

A Maryland native and graduate of Wesleyan University in Middleton, Connecticut, DeLoach got her start with Alma del Mar as a first grade teacher in 2014, becoming a teacher team leader a year later. In 2017, Taylor became an Academic Dean and co-teacher in third grade. She then held the role of Dean of Culture at Alma for two years before being named Founding Principal of Alma’s new Frederick Douglass Campus in 2019.

She also was a part of the 2020-21 cohort of Boston College’s Lynch Leadership Academy for current and future school leaders and executive managers, the release noted.

“I joined Alma as a teacher fresh out of teacher training in 2014,” DeLoach said in the release. “Since then, I have had the privilege of working with hundreds of scholars, families, and educators within the Alma community. I have enjoyed every moment of my time at Alma and in New Bedford, and I am lucky to be able to channel the love I have for our community into the work I do every day."

Prior to coming to Alma, DeLoach began her career in education as a graduate student at the Charles Sposato Graduate School of Education in Boston, where she now serves on the Board of Directors.

“Taylor’s experience and past roles at Alma provide her with the institutional knowledge and affinity with Alma culture and practices to lead the two-campus charter school network as scholars and families continue to traverse the challenges of recovering from the pandemic,” Board of Trustees Chair Jan Baptist said in the press release.

Smooth transition; Gardner to stay involved

As for Gardner, Alma del Mar Director of Development Becca Kurie told The Standard-Times he "will remain on the Board of the Alma del Mar Foundation, which exists to support the work of Alma del Mar Charter Schools, and he plans to serve in an advisory role at the pleasure of our new executive director."

“I couldn’t be more thrilled that Ms. DeLoach will be taking the lead at Alma,” said Gardner. “She is a truly gifted leader who always puts our scholars first and who deeply understands what it takes to make great learning happen. When I step down I know I will be passing the baton to someone who can build on what makes Alma so special and create even more opportunities for our scholars and families.”

According to the press release, the search process for a new executive director began after Gardner made his plans to leave the role known. The Alma Executive Director Search Committee, under the leadership of Baptist, launched a series of focus group meetings and an anonymous survey targeting parents and families; Alma staff; and community partners and supporters, according to the release. "These efforts were focused on collecting feedback on the characteristics, skill sets, and opportunity moments for Alma’s next Executive Director, as well as the most pressing issues facing the school network’s next leader. This feedback was used in the evaluation and vetting process for Alma del Mar’s next executive director," officials said.

