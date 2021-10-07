Alma Gold Inc. to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on October 7, 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- Alma Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - October 6, 2021 - Alma Gold Inc. (“Alma Gold” or the "Corporation")(CNSX:ALMA.CN) (OTC:ALGLF), a spin-out company from Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD), is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) on October 7, 2021, under the stock ticker symbol “ALMA”.

About Alma Gold Inc.

Alma Gold Inc. is a reporting issuer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Alma Gold Inc. owns a 100%, royalty-free interest in the Clarence Stream North Gold Project, located in the emerging Clarence Stream Gold District in southwest New Brunswick, Canada. The company is also exploring for gold in West Africa through its subsidiary, Karita Gold Corp. For more information on Alma Gold Inc., please visit www.AlmaGold.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Alma Gold Inc.

Email: info@almagold.ca

