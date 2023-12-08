Alma Lee Loy tells Vero Beach City Council what she thinks or proposed Dodgertown sale
Alma Lee Loy, first lady of Vero Beach, tells city council Sept. 4, 2018, about the importance of parks and not selling former Dodgertown golf club.
Alma Lee Loy, first lady of Vero Beach, tells city council Sept. 4, 2018, about the importance of parks and not selling former Dodgertown golf club.
When it comes to meeting the moment, when understanding the importance of a single event on the floor, LeBron James is usually up to the task.
Google admits that it staged part of a Gemini AI demo video, in which there was actually no voice interaction as implied.
The Steelers had their second horrible performance in five days.
Saber Interactive and Universal just dropped a trailer for a new Jurassic Park game The Game Awards. Jurassic Park: Survival is set just one day after the events of the original film.
Golf is rapidly headed in the direction of tennis, in which only four weeks a year matter to most fans.
It is 2023, and there is still a baseball team that doesn't let its players grow beards.
"I regretted mentioning 9/11 in my message that day, and I immediately apologized to the team," McDermott said.
Amit Patel’s lawyer said Thursday that he stole the money from the Jaguars in a “horribly misguided effort to pay back previous gambling losses.”
Jon Rahm, one of the world's best and most popular golfers, is set to join LIV Golf, according to a new report, a move that will send ripples through the entire sport.
It seems like there’s a pep in every crypto person’s step as Bitcoin had another strong week, increasing over 15% to around $44,000, during a seven-day period, according to CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum, the second largest crypto by market capitalization, also increased over 15% during that time frame, to around $2,300. In general, the total crypto market cap steadily rose 14% from about $1.4 trillion to $1.6 trillion in the past week as more capital enters the crypto market.
With the news that Microsoft’s Copilot is getting OpenAI’s latest models and a new code interpreter, it’s clear the battle over the future of AI is increasingly being fought at the developer and engineering level. If you can get developers hooked on “your” AI Copilot, then you will be able to better sell into that market and, bluntly, keep the addicts coming back for more. As a result of the latest announcements, Copilot will be able to better understand queries and offer better responses, Yusuf Mehdi, EVP and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft, told the media recently.
She is 514 points from tying the Division I women's scoring record of 3,527 points set by Kelsey Plum, and she trails LSU legend Pete Maravich’s all-time record of 3,667 points by 654.
LaVine's missed Chicago's three previous games.
Four GOP hopefuls squared off in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday night, while former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner, opted out again.
Kim Kardashian broke the internet (again) with the launch of the bra. Now, it's sold out.
These are the best hair growth products for women, according to dermatologists and trichologists.
Aston Villa outshot Manchester City 22-2 on Wednesday and dominated City in a way that nobody has ever dominated Pep Guardiola.
The Orioles will be Kimbrel's eighth team, and the 2024 season will be his 15th in the majors.
Most Aston Martins deserve a place in the All-Time Gallery of Gorgeous Cars — this 1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Coupe by Bertone is prime among them. It's up for auction.
The pass-rusher turned himself in to police last week and was released on bond.